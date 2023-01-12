ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman unknowingly smuggles 2 people over the border in her trunk, police say

By Amber Coakley
Border Report
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A woman discovered two people in her trunk while driving to work Thursday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

The driver, who crossed the border from Tijuana, Mexico, told authorities she heard some noise coming from the back of her vehicle, which prompted her to pull over shortly before 4:50 a.m. at 5788 Pacific Center Blvd.

When she opened the trunk, the driver said she saw a male and female who appeared to be in their 50s. Police told FOX 5 that the driver initially thought they were deceased until the pair stood up and ran off.

At that time, the driver called authorities to report the incident.

The suspects, who were last seen wearing dark clothing, have not been found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

Border Report

Border Report

