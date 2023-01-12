Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO