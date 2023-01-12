ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite police respond to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16

The Mesquite Police Department responded to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to two accounts of assault. One was reported at around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of N Peachtree Rd. Another was reported at around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
See how this Plano native is bringing something new to the local surfskate community

Yoshi Lee is a surfskater and Plano native. Since 2016, he has visited Allen’s The Edge Skate Park, where he’s perfected his technique. While in Thailand, Lee joined a surfskate competition, where he earned sixth place. Currently, he is building Texas’ first portable wavebank, bringing something new to the local surfskate community.
See how Allen High School student Michelle Feng earned an out of this world internship

Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
For McKinney-based Bethany Anderson, life is all about adventure and passion

Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.
Memory lane: Ten moments to remember as Eagle Stadium surpasses 10-year mark

Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics. The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
