The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Dining Solo in Dallas for Valentine's Can Be a JoySteven DoyleDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite police respond to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16
The Mesquite Police Department responded to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to two accounts of assault. One was reported at around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of N Peachtree Rd. Another was reported at around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Police Department respond one assault, one burglary and other thefts in the past week
The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. One assault and one burglary happened last week, which...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to various thefts during the week of Jan. 8
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
starlocalmedia.com
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
See how this Plano native is bringing something new to the local surfskate community
Yoshi Lee is a surfskater and Plano native. Since 2016, he has visited Allen’s The Edge Skate Park, where he’s perfected his technique. While in Thailand, Lee joined a surfskate competition, where he earned sixth place. Currently, he is building Texas’ first portable wavebank, bringing something new to the local surfskate community.
starlocalmedia.com
For 28th year, Martin Luther King Jr. parade lines streets of Carrollton
Carrollton came together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. the morning of Jan. 14. Celebrations began with the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Rainwater Lane, organized by Reverend Willie Rainwater and his wife Juanita Rainwater.
starlocalmedia.com
This Registered Dietitian at Coppell ISD has a passion for health at every size
Haley Tobias always knew working in a school was where she was meant to be, and now as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD, she’s found a passion for health and a love for feeding students. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen High School student Michelle Feng earned an out of this world internship
Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen's Eagle stadium has been a gathering point for the community over the last decade
Like a colosseum standing on the corner of Exchange Parkway and North Greenville Avenue, Allen ISD's Eagle Stadium has been the gathering place for Allen residents and sports fans for a decade now. Residents, students, parents and school staff have gathered to cheer on Allen High School’s athletes skirmishing against...
starlocalmedia.com
For McKinney-based Bethany Anderson, life is all about adventure and passion
Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.
starlocalmedia.com
Memory lane: Ten moments to remember as Eagle Stadium surpasses 10-year mark
Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics. The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
