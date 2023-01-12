ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

PennLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 offer for OH today

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any game today can receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets...
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Basketball Values: Why you should cut ties with a big riser, and add an underrated faller

Week 13 of the NBA season is behind us, and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. We're over halfway through the NBA season and equipped with plenty of data to evaluate player performance. With Week 14 underway, keeping tabs on the players showing sustained performance indicators or those due for a market correction is important if you're wondering if you should buy, sell or hold a specific player.
WHIO Dayton

Steph Curry thanks President Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home during Warriors' White House visit

The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2014. Normally, that would mean four trips to the White House, but the Warriors haven't been back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since their first title for, shall we say, a difference of opinion between the team and administration during Golden State's second and third titles in 2017 and 2018.
PennLive.com

Damar Hamlin plans to attend Bills playoff game: AP source

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule told The Associated Press.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

