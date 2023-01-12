Read full article on original website
Fantasy Basketball Values: Why you should cut ties with a big riser, and add an underrated faller
Week 13 of the NBA season is behind us, and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. We're over halfway through the NBA season and equipped with plenty of data to evaluate player performance. With Week 14 underway, keeping tabs on the players showing sustained performance indicators or those due for a market correction is important if you're wondering if you should buy, sell or hold a specific player.
Steph Curry thanks President Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home during Warriors' White House visit
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2014. Normally, that would mean four trips to the White House, but the Warriors haven't been back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since their first title for, shall we say, a difference of opinion between the team and administration during Golden State's second and third titles in 2017 and 2018.
Damar Hamlin visits Buffalo Bills teammates for first time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Former All-SEC pick, Kansas City Chiefs draft pick facing kidnapping charge: reports
Jerrell Powe, a former All-SEC defensive lineman who played in the NFL with Kansas City, Houston and Washington, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, according to multiple reports. He is being held without bail. Police in Ridgeland, Mississippi said they were called Thursday at 1:40 p.m. to a Chase...
Damar Hamlin plans to attend Bills playoff game: AP source
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule told The Associated Press.
