Texans Have 'No Loyalty' After Lovie Smith Firing, Says Falcons Ex Coach

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith led the team from 2008-14. But now he has something to say about the Houston Texans and their recent coaching decisions.

The NFL world is pointing its pitchforks at the Houston Texans following the firing of well-respected coach Lovie Smith after just one season at the helm.

The Texans won just three games, but many around the NFL are criticizing the reason behind the dismissal, including former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith.

“It’s impossible (rebuilding a franchise in one season),” Mike Smith said on the BallFather Podcast . “I know everybody wants instant gratification in the NFL but it just blows my mind that there have been two one-and-dones in the same organization.”

Lovie Smith became the head coach a year ago after the Texans fired David Culley after one season. By firing two coaches after just one season, Mike Smith questions the optics of the decision and how it will look on the organization moving forward.

“I just don’t understand,” Mike Smith said. “That’s showing that you have no loyalty, no patience, and no reasonable chance to change the trajectory of an organization as a head football coach.”

Mike Smith went 66-46 in seven seasons as coach of the Falcons from 2008-14. He worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff following his firing from 2016-18, but has not had an NFL job since.

Lovie Smith is now looking for a new job, and could possibly be a candidate for the Falcons' vacant defensive coordinator job .

