New Hampshire to receive funding to improve drinking water

(The Center Square) – Drinking water is the focus of new federal investments in New Hampshire.

The Granite State will be receiving $18.6 million that will be used to improve drinking water, wastewater and other projects, the state’s Department of Environmental Services announced. The department said 260 projects have been offered $150 million in funding. The projects are finalizing proposals.

The funding, according to the release, stems from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to New Hampshire municipalities.

Hampton is poised to receive $15.7 million, according to the release, for clean water infrastructure. The town will receive $1.84 million through an ARPA grant and another $13.86 million in a clean water revolving loan.

According to the release, Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District will receive $2,604,600 for drinking water infrastructure. The district will garner $1.169 million in ARPA funds; $235,000 in a drinking water loan; $200,000 in a trust fund grant; and another $1 million in a trust fund loan.

Whispering Brook Homeowners Association in Bartlett will receive $300,000 to improve drinking water infrastructure. The association will garner $240,000 in a drinking water revolving fund loan and $60,000 in ARPA funding.