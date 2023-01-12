ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire to receive funding to improve drinking water

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrGYp_0kCq0wvQ00

(The Center Square) – Drinking water is the focus of new federal investments in New Hampshire.

The Granite State will be receiving $18.6 million that will be used to improve drinking water, wastewater and other projects, the state’s Department of Environmental Services announced. The department said 260 projects have been offered $150 million in funding. The projects are finalizing proposals.

The funding, according to the release, stems from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to New Hampshire municipalities.

Hampton is poised to receive $15.7 million, according to the release, for clean water infrastructure. The town will receive $1.84 million through an ARPA grant and another $13.86 million in a clean water revolving loan.

According to the release, Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District will receive $2,604,600 for drinking water infrastructure. The district will garner $1.169 million in ARPA funds; $235,000 in a drinking water loan; $200,000 in a trust fund grant; and another $1 million in a trust fund loan.

Whispering Brook Homeowners Association in Bartlett will receive $300,000 to improve drinking water infrastructure. The association will garner $240,000 in a drinking water revolving fund loan and $60,000 in ARPA funding.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Georgia completes first project under federally funded rail program

(The Center Square) — The state has upgraded 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia Railroad, the first project the state has completed under a federal program to upgrade rail projects nationwide. In 2018, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant funding. The state contributed another $2 million in bond funds for the project. This project began in July 2020 and is...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report highlights zoning reforms that could improve Montana's housing supply

(The Center Square) – A new report aims to show how California-style zoning practices make it difficult to build affordable starter homes in Montana. The updated Montana Zoning Atlas 2.0 from the Frontier Institute also outlines a "Pro-Housing Platform" with policy solutions that local and state leaders can adopt. The updated atlas utilizes "a new standardized methodology" that was developed by Cornell University Professor Sara Bronin for the National Zoning...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

More analysis needed before retirement system bill can advance

(The Center Square) – Before language is changed impacting retirement pensions of veterans and teachers, more analysis is being sought by the chairwoman of a New Hampshire legislative committee. Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, says House Bill 193 authored by Rep. Tony Lekas, R-Hudson, is more than the “cleanup bill” he pitches. “This is going to the pension subcommittee for further analysis,” the chairwoman said. “This is a little more than...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals

Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure. This idea is nonsense, but unfortunately many...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Education tax increase could be 8.3% if surplus funds not applied

(The Center Square) – An increase in Vermont’s tax rate is on the horizon for the state’s upcoming fiscal year. The question early in this legislative session is by how much. Two House panels – the Committee on Education and the Committee on Ways and Means – held a joint meeting Wednesday and met with two state staffers to delve into the intricacies of funding public education within Vermont. Craig...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Ohio looking at options to replace gas tax

(The Center Square) – Calling the gas tax an unsustainable way to fund transportation infrastructure, the Ohio Department of Transportation is studying its options. Using a $4 million federal grant, Ohio developed a website to seek public opinion on potential funding options. Those results will eventually be forwarded to the General Assembly later this year, according to a promotional video produced by ODOT. In the video, ODOT’s David Rose said...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

School choice bill sparks debate in House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill backed by Virginia Republican lawmakers to create “Education Success Accounts” to help parents pay for education expenses – including private school tuition – sparked debate among lawmakers Tuesday before clearing its first hurdle in a House of Delegates subcommittee. House Bill 1508 proposes the creation of Virginia Education Success Accounts, which could be used by parents of a “qualified student” to pay for tuition to a private school, tutoring services, fees for Advanced Placement tests and school uniforms, among...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints

(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Wildlife managers ask public for annual wolf count help

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in the process of counting the wolf population and number of packs, with that data to be publicly released in April. WDFW officials said winter is the best time to count wolves because packs are more stationary, which increases the accuracy of a population tally. Toward that end, wildlife managers are asking people with camera footage of wolf...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Federal program tries to lure green building initiatives

(The Center Square) – North Carolina could benefit from a new federal grant program to update building codes to more energy efficient standards, according to a recent report. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy analyzed building codes, the pace of new construction, greenhouse gas emissions from buildings and other factors to identify states best positioned to take advantage of the $225 million program announced by the Department of Energy last month. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina earns mid-pack scores for online privacy laws

(The Center Square) – South Carolina ranked in the middle of the pack nationwide for its laws governing online privacy. The Palmetto State scored 5.5 out of 25 points in a new analysis from Comparitech, a website focused on cyber security and online privacy. The site analyzed laws governing online privacy to determine how states ranked based on 22 key criteria.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Washington gas prices continue to rise after 13-week decline

(The Center Square) – After over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased for the second week in a row. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.99 statewide, up from $3.92 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 7-cent increase per gallon continues the sharp reversal in Washington state’s over three-month-long trend of fuel prices. While fuel prices...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Michigan to begin $81M opioid settlement distribution

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s government is expected to receive part of $81 million from two multi-state opioid settlements later this month. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Americans needing help with food feel negative impact of $1.7 trillion omnibus bill

(The Center Square) – Emergency allotments for food benefits were more than $2 billion nationwide from March 2020 to this past December. Congressional passage and Democratic President Joe Biden’s signing of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill the last week of December signaled the end to those extra benefits. Many states, in the two weeks since, have been steadily announcing changes to their respective Food and Nutrition Services programs. February will be the last of the additional help. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Lombardo freezes new Nevada regulations, orders review of existing rules

(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a pair of executive orders this week freezing new state regulations, his office announced. The first, Executive Order 2023-003, bars state agencies from issuing any new regulations. It also requires them to review existing regulations and provide a report by May 1, recommending at least 10 regulations for removal. “Nevada’s current regulatory structure is too often unfocused and inefficient, contains regulations...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy