ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Bill Gates says we should tax the rich—but maintains he wouldn’t ban anyone from being a billionaire

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWs7o_0kCq0qd400

Bill Gates says right now is the best time to be alive for all of us, but even the billionaire philanthropist seems to believe life may be too good for society’s ultra-wealthy people right now.

Gates affirmed his belief that right now is “dramatically” the best time to be alive during his annual “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit Wednesday, given the rapid pace of scientific innovations and advancements that are boosting humanity’s chances of tackling existential challenges.

He discussed how momentous breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and clean energy technology are making him optimistic about the future, but also answered a number of questions on the ethics of being a billionaire, and whether it should be considered acceptable for a single person to possess that much wealth.

Gates, who has a current net worth of just over $100 billion and has had two spells atop the list of the world’s richest people, had an intriguing answer to that moral dilemma: While he agreed that super-wealthy people should be taxed higher and more billionaires should follow his lead and give away all their wealth, he does not think anyone should be stripped the chance of becoming a billionaire.

“The incentive to create new companies is still a good thing I think. Even if taxes go up I still wouldn’t ban anyone from being worth a billion but that is just one opinion. I have been very lucky,” he wrote in the AMA.

Tax the rich, but not too much

While he supported the idea of rich people paying more in taxes, Gates defended what the private sector and personal financial motivations could accomplish as the world gears up to meet its existential challenges.

Gates’ foundation, and his various private enterprises focus on devising solutions to climate change, educational gaps, and lack of access to healthcare are a model for billionaire philanthropy. During his Reddit AMA, he even referred to giving away his wealth as his “full time job.”

But even Gates doesn’t think philanthropy will be enough to address the world’s biggest threats, as the Microsoft founder remains a believer in the power of free markets under good guidance from governments. In his annual year-end letter published in December, Gates wrote “philanthropy alone can’t eliminate greenhouse gases. Only markets and governments can achieve that kind of pace and scale.”

In the same letter, Gates pointed out that while it “may seem strange” to discuss the importance of profit-making ventures in a philanthropic context, the private sector and profit motives remain well-equipped to deliver fast and significant contributions as the world steps up to meet its major challenges.

But while Gates stood up for companies and the pursuit of wealth, he said in his Reddit AMA that billionaires could stand to be kept in check through higher taxes, adding he was “surprised” taxes have not been increased more while acknowledging “things are tough for a lot of people.”

“I am surprised taxes have not been increased more. For example capital gains rates could be the same as ordinary income rates. I know things are tough for a lot of people,” he wrote.

Gates also admitted that wealthy people, even philanthropists, can sometimes get carried away, noting that “being rich can easily make you out of touch.”

Gates announced last year that he plans to give “virtually all” of his wealth to his foundation, eventually seeking to remove himself from the list of richest people. In 2010, Gates started the Giving Pledge with his now ex-wife Melinda French Gates, along with fellow billionaire and close friend Warren Buffett. The pledge—which began with 40 signatories—asks billionaires who sign it to “publicly commit to give the majority of their wealth to philanthropy either during their lifetimes or in their wills.”

As of June 2022, the project has received 236 pledges from 28 countries.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 148

Scott Harrington
4d ago

Well, Billy, here's what you do. Fire all your tax attorneys and lawyers. Grab a 1040EZ. Multiply all your earnings by 70%. Send a check for that amount to the US Treasury. How about a little leadership from the front, rather than from behind a keyboard...

Reply(29)
45
Billy Bob
4d ago

how about the USA sends him to Africa and let's see how long he lives in the regions were here introduced a man made posin to the population!!!

Reply(1)
9
the @$$ man
4d ago

Who the heck is he to tell us what to do? Zero respect for that evil little being.

Reply(13)
34
Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
msn.com

I want to retire in 4 years, on what I think will be $3,100 a month. Can I make that work — and should I get a pro to help me figure this out?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
Fortune

Fortune

267K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy