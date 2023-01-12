ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing

By Nathan Hart, Report for America Corps Member
 4 days ago
Barbara Deidrick
4d ago

I am sorry but you cannot see the buggies after dark, no one hits them on purpose. For there safety this is a good law or they shouldn't be on the roads after dark.

Beverly Main
4d ago

I know it sucks to pay a fine whenever you feel like you don't owe one but they really need to put lights on their buggies for everybody's safety I can't help about the religion they live around people who live a whole different life and there's cars everywhere we have to have lights on our cars for safety reasons or we get fined

Born in the USA
4d ago

I live in this area and have seen plenty of accidents. I will also say that most of them have the lights on their buggies and it does make a difference....religion or not, it's the law and most of them are doing it...these guys are just being difficult.Things I have seen over the years with them were probably against their religion to but that didn't stop them.

