Read full article on original website
Related
DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy
A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought. Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence. Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose...
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
vincennespbs.org
Shots fired in Washington on Sunday
Two people were arrested in two separate shootings in Washington. Both happened near the area of the Antique Bar on East Main early Sunday morning. Washington Police report that at 1:15-am they received multiple calls of shots fired. Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between 30-year-old Gilberto Marrerro...
DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago
Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago. Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin. Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland...
FOX 11 and 41
Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday
KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
nbcrightnow.com
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
One Burned in Kennewick Trailer Fire
(Kennewick, WA) -- A resident inside a double-wide residential trailer escaped, but had to be taken to the hospital with minor burns, after the trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Fire Department says this happened just before 1:30 when the home, off 2906 West 7th Avenue, right by Ely Street, ignited. Fire crews were at the scene within four minutes of the call. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the home. They quickly threw water on the blaze and were able to contain it to a single bedroom. KFD says they were able to get the fire out within about nine minutes of arrival. Right now, officials say the fire rendered the home unlivable until repairs can be made.
Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire
At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
Watch the Kennewick PD Dash-Cam Video from Clover Island Chase
Remember the story about a 14-year-old boy that held a woman against her will, rammed into a police car, and led Kennewick police on a wild car chase in a stolen car? Well, Kennewick PD released the dash-cam footage today. 14-Year-Old Boy Holds Woman Against Her Will on Clover Island.
Accused Richland Child Rapist Pleads Guilty
(Richland, WA) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of five years has pleaded guilty. Richland Police say a 13-year-old girl came forward and told officers she had been molested by Matthew Lowe. Detectives then began an investigation and discovered there were more victims in the case. Lowe was arrested and yesterday took the plea deal that was before him, just before a jury was to be seated in a trial. Lowe was charged with Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. Now Lowe faces a life sentence with a possible release after he serves 17.5 years on the 2nd Degree Rape of Child count, and the maximum sentence for every other charge.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition
HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
Clover Island Boat Launch Reopens
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Port of Kennewick has announced they are reopening the Clover Island boat launch as of today, Friday. The Port's Deputy CEO Tana Bader-Iglima telling Newsradio 610 KONA they had gotten the go ahead from the state Department of Ecology to reopen the boat launch, after a devastating fire caused massive damage to the launch, boathouses along the Marina and two boats, which sank, back on December 7, 2022.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Bipartisan Police Pursuit Fix Filed in Washington State House
A bipartisan bill, that has amassed 38 co-sponsors in the State House, would change the current law regarding police pursuits in Washington State. Representatives Eric Robertson, R-Sumner and Alicia Blaine, D-Blaine have introduced HB 1363. The bill had it's first reading January 16th and was referred to Community Safety, Justice,...
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
Oregon bill could allow school staff to give kids naloxone without parent permission
Children 13 years old and younger are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than other age groups, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shared by the nonprofit Families against Fentanyl.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0