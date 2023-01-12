ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California-Based Fast Food Chain In-N-Out Burger Is Expanding To Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger is heading to the east coast! The California fast food chain is expanding to Tennessee and has plans for an even further eastward expansion. As of now, it has been confirmed that an “eastern territory office” is opening in Tennessee along with several restaurants in the Nashville area by 2026.

Currently, In-N-Out Burger mainly resides in California and has expanded to only six other western states. Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out’s owner and president, said, “We get a lot of requests in different states to open, and I’m very happy to meet the customers here and make their dreams come true, and probably a few other states a little upset. Don’t worry, there’s others that will be included in this plan eventually.”

In-N-Out Burger is officially heading to Tennessee

The chain was founded in 1948 and has since become a cult classic. While many people sing its praises, others say that it is overrated, namely the fries which have been called “disappointing.”

In-N-Out Burger meal / Wikimedia Commons

However, the governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, is very excited about In-N-Out Burger coming to his state. He has called it a “great American company” and is grateful the fast food restaurant chose Tennessee.

In-N-Out Burger / Flickr/ Dan Nguyen

The new restaurants will reportedly create at least 275 new jobs in Tennessee, which is huge for the economy there. Bill said, “It’s a life-changing decision. It’s exciting for our state.” Are you hoping that an In-N-Out Burger comes to your state next? Do you love or hate the popular fast food chain?

