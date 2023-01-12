ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints roll over some unspent salary cap space to work with in 2023

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
Here’s some much-needed salary cap relief ahead of what’s shaping up to be a busy New Orleans Saints offseason. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints have declared $1,111,520 in unspent salary cap space from 2022 to roll over into 2023, where it can be used to help sign free agents and process offseason roster moves. That’s not much (it ranks fifth-lowest from around the league), but every cent counts when you’re over the cap by as wide a margin as New Orleans.

This money will be subject to NFL auditing and adjusting, so the final number may be different from what the Saints themselves are expecting. We’ll find out soon once the league finalizes those numbers and announces the 2023 salary cap spending limit. Right now, the Saints are sitting over the projected cap by more than $37 million, so while this rollover is just a drop in the bucket it should still go towards helping them reach cap compliance in March and remain competitive in free agency.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

