All Cardinals Podcast: Culture Change is Coming
Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim are gone. DeAndre Hopkins is on his way out. The All Cardinals podcast breaks down a hectic start to the offseason.
Change is coming for the Arizona Cardinals.
Leaders such as Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim are out after a disastrous 4-13 season that felt doomed from the start. Now, the Cardinals are in search of their fourth head coach and second general manager since 2013.
What a pivotal offseason Arizona enters with Kyler Murray rehabbing an injured ACL, 30 players set to hit free agency and the No. 3 overall pick at their disposal.
Also, DeAndre Hopkins may very well be on his way out.
The All Cardinals podcast reacted to what's been a crazy start to the offseason:
