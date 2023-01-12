ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another West Coast Team Eyeing Wizards Star

By Tyrone Montgomery
Kyle Kuzma Has Certainly Been Generating A Lot Of Trade Interest With His Performance This Season. Which Team Out West Has Recently Expressed Interest In The Former NBA Champion?

There was a song by a famous rapper that came out quite some time ago. The song was called “Back Then” by none other than Mike Jones. In the song, it talks about how one doesn’t get attention or recognition at the start of their careers or life. However, once they begin to experience success, that changes in the blink of an eye.

Kyle Kuzma was a guy that was traded away on draft night. The team didn’t even want him. I imagine that to be demoralizing for anyone. Kyle Kuzma is now having his best season in the NBA and both the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers are regretting moving on from this future all star.

The question that remains to be answered is this: Will the Washington Wizards regret trading him as well. There has been a ton of trade buzz centered around Kyle Kuzma this season. As mentioned before, he’s having his best season this year and he is set to hit the open market this summer. There is already a lot of interest in Kuzma now. There really will be a lot of interest once he hits free agency.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the most recent team who has expressed interest in trading for him. The Timberwolves had been rumored to be interested in Kuzma awhile back. This is now a team that has re-emerged in their interest of the star.

Kyle Kuzma just hit a game winning shot last night to lift his team over the Chicago Bulls . Kyle Kuzma would fit quite well in Minnesota as they need a clutch guy who can handle big moments. Will the Minnesota Timberwolves make an offer for the versatile wing? If so, who will be their bargaining chip?

InsideTheWizards brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Washington Wizards.

