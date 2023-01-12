A look into the details of the Baby Willow trial

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News has received more details inside the Baby Willow Trial, where the jury took only a few hours to come to a not-guilty verdict for defendant Torrie Vader on Wednesday.

Vader’s defense team shares information via email about the trial and shares the testimony of Dr. Joseph Scheller, a board-certified doctor in pediatric neurology and an expert witness for the defense.

Dr. Scheller determined that Willow had a pre-existing brain condition called Hydrocephalus, which is an abnormal collection of blood and cerebral fluids that puts a large amount of pressure on the brain.

This would result in the possibility of veins in Willow’s brain bursting; which the neurologist believed happened the day of the alleged abuse by Vader, or prior to that day, causing Willow to become unresponsive.

Doctors determined Willow had a seizure before 5:15 p.m. on the day Willow was life-flighted to Sanford hospital in Fargo.

Prior to being life-flighted, she was brought to the ER in Williston, where doctors reported no signs of bruising or physical injuries proven by a CT scan.

Still, the state says they are disappointed in the jury’s verdict in the case.

“We put our heart and soul into the case. We investigate things to the best of our ability; we present it to the state’s attorney’s office. And I mean, unfortunately, that was our outcome yesterday,” said Heather Cook, the public information officer for the Williston Police Department.

This email was sent to KX News from Chapman Law Firm:

“As to our comment regarding the Not Guilty verdict in the “Baby Willow” Trial:

“ The objective medical evidence, in this case, shows clearly that Willow had a chronic (meaning old, likely months old) subdural hematoma (collection of blood, a/k/a blood clot). This is the space between the brain and the skull. Old blood is dark and on the July 16 th CT scan Willow clearly had old, dark blood mixed with new blood, which has a cottony or white appearance on a CT scan. The neurosurgeon at Sanford, in her surgical notes, says she drained old and new blood during the craniectomy. There is no doubt whatsoever that Willow was suffering this condition prior to July 16 th . In addition to the old blood clot, Willow clearly had External Hydrocephalus, which is an abnormal collection of blood and cerebral fluids in that same subdural area. This puts a large amount of pressure on Willow’s brain. You can clearly see this on the July 16 th Head CT scans as well.

“ These pre-existing conditions (old blood clot more than likely happening at birth; and external hydrocephalus) placed a significant amount of pressure on Willow’s brain. The consequence of this is that the bridging veins in Willow’s brain get stretched and become more fragile, just like stretching a rubber band that eventually breaks. It is possible that on July 16 th , a bridging vein burst at some time that day, but it could have been before that, we do not know. On July 16 th around the time of normal pickup of Willow at 5:15, Willow fell out of a Bumbo seat that was set on the floor, a very small fall. Prior to this, Willow was just fine, which was corroborated at trial with phone records and a telephone call from a witness that said she heard Willow crying in the background just after 4:50 PM. The cry was from a slip on the laminate flooring and Willow and Torrie going to the floor, shortly before that 4:50 phone call.

“ These pre-existing conditions should have been caught during Well Baby Checks but were not. The head circumference measurements show that Willow’s head was growing at an abnormal rate, which should have raised red flags to get her a CT Scan and/or Ultrasound to find out what was going on making her head grow too large. Willow went from a 77% a week after she was born to a 98% two months later, and then a 99.7% on June 9 th . This means out of 997 infants her age her head was one of three largest. The objective medical evidence shows that Willow had these pre-existing conditions a month before she was first ever taken care of by Torrie at her daycare, having started there the first week of May, 2021. The head circumference numbers were confirmed and established during the trial.

“ Willow had a seizure shortly before 5:15 on July 16 th as a result of the extreme pressure her pre-existing conditions had on her brain. She was brought the to ER in Williston. Willow had no bruising, no fractures, no dislocations, no physical injuries whatsoever, as shown/proven by the CT scans of her spine, abdomen, chest, etc., and from medical professionals testimony who saw her right away at the ER in Williston.

“ Because the CT scan of the head showed the new and old blood on the brain, arrangements were made to fly her to Fargo. During this time, ER in Williston intubated her to prepare for the flight. Unfortunately, the intubation tube became dislodged and there were 7 subsequent and failed attempts to re-intubate her. After they intubated her, she flew to Fargo Sanford. At Fargo Sanford another CT scan of the Head was performed which showed a significant change of the brain which shows that the brain lost oxygen, swelled, and caused even more pressure to be placed on the brain. She also had too high of CO2 readings, meaning she wasn’t ventilating properly, and when that happens your brain will swell. Willow’s permanent brain damage is the function of a loss of oxygen and blood.

“ Sanford Neurosurgeon Tong performed a craniectomy ASAP on July 16 th to remove the blood. Dr. Tong’s notes specifically describe the old/chronic hematoma and blood that was drained, along with new blood. Both sides of Willow’s brain had a combination of new and old/chronic blood.

“ Willow had bilateral retinal hemorrhages to her eyes as confirmed by an Ophthalmologist.

“The State claimed that because Willow had retinal hemorrhages in conjunction with the bilateral subdural hematomas (blood clots) that Willow was violently shaken by Torrie. The State got their information from Dr. Jada Ingalls, from Sanford. Dr. Ingalls’s job is “child abuse specialist.” Dr. Ingalls on July 19 th concluded child abuse by shaking and ignored the objective medical evidence that there was no physical indicators of violence or intentional harm, such as: no bruising, no fractures, no dislocations, no misalignment of the spine, no internal injuries. Dr. Ingalls even went so far as to testify that she didn’t think there was old blood, even though the neurosurgeons reports state she drained old, dark-colored blood from Willow’s skull and even though you can clearly see the mixed density old blood and new blood and cerebral fluid on the CT scan. All other medical professionals, beside Dr. Ingalls, testified that there was old blood and new blood, evidencing the pre-existing condition.

“ The State’s Radiologist witness testified that there was 100% No Evidence of Physical Trauma on Willow. Dr. Ingalls has only been out of college/fellowships for about five years and has no Board certifications in either Pediatrics or in her field of Child Abuse Specialty, so she hasn’t proven to her superiors that she is qualified to do the job.

“ Despite this clear and convincing medical evidence, Dr. Ingalls ignored it and focused only on retinal hemorrhages and the subdural hematomas (blood clots) and claimed it was caused by Torrie shaking Willow. Dr. Ingalls also speculated that Torrie possibly suffocated Willow; that Torrie may have thrown Willow against a soft object like a couch.

“ The Defense expert, Dr. Joseph Scheller, a highly experienced Board Certified in Pediatrics and Neurology and Neurologic imaging testified and explained to the Jury all aspects of Willow’s pre-existing conditions; he explained that pressure placed on the brain caused Willow’s seizure and also caused the evidence of the retinal hemorrhages. This is due to the extreme pressure and larger veins applying pressure to the smaller veins and branching veins associated with the eyeballs.

“Torrie did provide some inconsistent statements during interviews with law enforcement detectives of which she apologized for at trial. Torrie did not know about any of these pre-existing conditions; likewise, the parents did not know about Willow’s pre-existing conditions. The State claims that the injuries don’t match what Torrie said happened that day, but they assume a perfectly healthy infant with no pre-existing conditions. The State never attempted to explain through any qualified neurologist how you would get injuries so significant without any evidence of physical trauma/violence. The State did not have Neurosurgeon Tong testify at trial or any other Neurologist that could provide any explanation of the complicated medical condition Willow presented with on July 15 th . The Defense expert, Dr. Scheller, provided a complete explanation both for the pre-existing conditions as well as the retinal hemorrhaging of the eyes.

“ We believe that the jury completely disregarded Dr. Ingalls testimony, for numerous reasons, including her admission during cross-examination that she was speculating on certain aspects of her opinions, her ignorance of the objective medical evidence showing no evidence of physical trauma, her disagreement with the neurosurgeon as to whether or not there was old chronic blood drained from Willow’s brain, and for multiple other deficiencies in logic, all of which show her complete inexperience and bias which unfortunately was relied upon by the Williams County prosecutors which resulted in the charge against Torrie.

“ Our trial team: myself, Kevin J. Chapman, Chapman Law Firm, PC, Williston, ND; Jeremy Curran, Curran Law Firm, Grand Forks (formerly an attorney with Chapman Law Firm) and Sandee Stevens, legal assistant with Chapman Law Firm, PC of Williston. “

