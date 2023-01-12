The recent storms in Santa Barbara County had some long-lasting devastating effects for many. At Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, the bedding of our horse stalls proved to be inadequate to handle heavy rain. This made it difficult for the 16 horses (and many volunteers who help maintain the grounds) to function properly. We rely on our specially trained horses to run our programs and need their living conditions to be in top condition.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO