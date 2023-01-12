Colorado BBQ Challenge revival planned for Copper Mountain Resort in summer 2023 with revamped offerings along with classics

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Jan. 13, 1923: Robert W. Foote dies, train to Denver stalls in Breckenridge
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 13, 1923. After several years of illness, which confined him to his home, Robert W. Foote passed to the great beyond on the afternoon of Jan. 11. In him, Breckenridge has lost one its progressive and energetic citizens, who even two days before his death was busy planning a new mining venture for next summer.
Summit Daily News
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
Summit Daily News
Kentucky man dies after falling in Steamboat tree while skiing Friday
A man died following an incident at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Routt County Coroner Mitch Locke. The man, a 65-year-old from Kentucky, was skiing with his son Friday morning when he crashed into a tree well. The pair was skiing on the Morningside part of the mountain, according to Loryn Duke, Director of Communications with Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Summit Daily News
‘There is no such thing as an average day’: What it takes to forecast an avalanche in Colorado’s backcountry
When considering some of the most intense and high pressure careers, it can be easy to gravitate toward nurses, doctors, surgeons or some other health worker profession. Perhaps one of the most stressful — and often overlooked — jobs in Colorado and other mountain communities is avalanche forecasting. Not only do forecasters have to accurately forecast the avalanche risk for the Colorado’s backcountry, but forecasters are also faced with the weight of keeping the public safe.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne council approves caps on short-term rental licenses
Silverthorne Town Council became the third governing body in Summit County to approve a cap on short-term rental licenses after a majority of its council members voted for the measure during a Jan. 11 meeting. Most of the town will now be capped at 10% to 50% — meaning no...
Summit Daily News
Full report released about Pumphouse Lake avalanche that killed 2 snowmobilers
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released its final report Saturday, Jan. 14, about an avalanche that killed two snowmobilers east of Winter Park near Pumphouse Lake on Jan. 7. The report provides more detail about the accident and rescue efforts. The report states three snowmobilers were riding in an area...
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council adopts 5-year Arts and Culture Plan as officials look to support local creativity
What started as a community-driven effort to bring more public art to Frisco has snowballed into a long-term plan to support local creative endeavors well into the future. The Frisco Town Council adopted a five-year Arts and Culture Plan at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, while also taking steps to move forward with an Arts and Culture Council that will help guide programming and public projects.
Summit Daily News
Summit Foundation recognized by school district leaders for spearheading child care program
During its Jan. 12 public meeting, the Summit School District Board of Education recognized members of the Summit Foundation for leading the charge to establish a new after-school program set to launch this year. Known as Project Thrive, the nonprofit initiative was born out of a need last year when...
Summit Daily News
Summit School District leaders defend inclusionary LGBTQ resolution following ‘aggressive’ public meeting
Following a public meeting Jan. 12 in which roughly 100 people gathered before the Summit School District Board of Education to address the district’s commitment to LGBTQ inclusion — especially for younger students — district leaders defended the policy and said they felt some comments were threatening and discriminatory.
Summit Daily News
Crested Butte gets the best of Summit hockey team in 6-3 win
Fueled by its first win of the season earlier in the week, the Summit High School hockey team prowled for a league win against Crested Butte High School on Friday, Jan. 13. In the days leading up to the game, Summit knew it would have to be on top of its game in order to beat one of its biggest, mountain-town rivals.
