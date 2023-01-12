ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old

By Brayden Stamps
CBS 17
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.

The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons.

In June 2017, investigators responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro.

At the scene, investigators found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at (336) 574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Comments / 12

default-avatar
Arlene Calogero
4d ago

Why Now much too late..2017.What about all the other deaths.....So much happening violation ignored. We need ONE JUSTICE SYSTEM...The money offered from TAXPAYER Money...must be offered for all .our loved ones.

Reply
9
Amy Lemly
4d ago

HEY COOPER WHY DONT YOU ALL IN GOVERNMENT HELP WITH THE CASE IF SHANQUALLA Robinsons JUST Because THEM KILLERS HAS HIGHER UP PEOPLE Y'all DONT WANT TO SHOW THEM OUT CAUSE THEY A SO CALL PASTOR AND HUSBAND HAVE CONNECTION WITH POLICE . GET JUSTICE THE SAME TO ALL.

Reply
6
Jessica Hammaker
4d ago

instead of offering money after the people are dead, why don't you stop your ridiculous bail reform and put these people behind bars you Cooper are the problem all the money in the world is not going to wash the blood off of your hands

Reply
4
 

