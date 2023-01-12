Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.

The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons.

In June 2017, investigators responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro.

At the scene, investigators found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at (336) 574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

