Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons.
In June 2017, investigators responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro.
At the scene, investigators found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at (336) 574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 12