Read full article on original website
Related
Battle Mountain girls fall to No. 5-ranked Durango 55-15
Even though their Saturday afternoon opponent eventually flexed its muscles, there were a lot of positive takeaways for the Battle Mountain girls basketball team after its 55-15 loss to No. 5-ranked Durango. For starters, the Huskies set the tempo out of the gates, jumping out to a 9-3 lead. “We...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0