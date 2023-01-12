ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Health sciences college takes massive Las Colinas office

A health sciences college is taking a chunk of Las Colinas office space. The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is moving its operations into more than 55,000 square feet at 901 West Walnut Hill Lane in Irving, with plans to expand its footprint in the next few years, the Dallas Morning News reports.
therealdeal.com

Quadrant leases renovated Design District office/retail

Quadrant Investment Properties has big plans for the Dallas Design District. The Dallas-based firm owns almost two dozen properties in this commercial area sandwiched between Interstate 35 and the Trinity River. Quadrant just completed a $2 million renovation to the International, a 160,000-square-foot showroom and retail center at 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard.
