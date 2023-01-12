Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
Patients, Survivors and Caregivers Share How Cancer Affected Their Identity
CURE® surveyed its audience to see if cancer has affected their identity. Here’s what they have to say. Patients with cancer have described that cancer sometimes slowly chips away at their identity. One survivor explained how the change from being viewed as a young athlete to a patient...
curetoday.com
Loneliness May Lead to Chronic Conditions, Emotional Distress in Young Adult Childhood Cancer Survivors
As young adults, survivors of childhood cancers were more likely to report feeling lonely compared with their siblings, emphasizing the importance of screening. Young adult childhood cancer survivors may have an increased risk for loneliness, which may be linked to new-onset chronic conditions and future emotional distress, according to recent study results.
curetoday.com
Cancer Privilege Guilt
Cancer isn't easy for anyone, but sometimes I feel guilty that my daughter had some supports that others do not. Although a small one, I have developed a social media presence regarding my daughter’s cancer experience and as such, I have connected with many young women, a few young men, and some of their mothers about what it’s like to try to manage the flood of emotions that come with a cancer diagnosis when your adult life is just beginning.
curetoday.com
Inspired to Reduce Cancer Disparities and Help Those in Need
Dr. Samer Al Hadidi treats patients with myeloma and other plasma cell disorders. He joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Science’s Myeloma Center in the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute in 2022 and also serves as an assistant professor in the UAMS College of Medicine’s Department of Hematology and Oncology.
curetoday.com
Pediatric Cancer Vaccine May Be ‘Too Good to Be True,’ But More Work Is Needed
Immune-based therapies have not been as successful in childhood cancer as they have been with adults, but ongoing research is hoping to change that. Recent years have brought advancements in harboring patients’ immune system to find and fight cancer in adults, but these kinds of immune-based strategies are lagging behind in pediatric patients, said Paul Thomas, a member of the Immunology Department at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
curetoday.com
‘Getting Close’ To Making Stem, Bone Marrow Transplants Safer for Patients With Blood Cancer
Patients with blood cancer may develop serious infections after transplants, but a T-cell therapy may improve symptoms and side effects. Posoleucel, an off-the-shelf T-cell therapy, was deemed feasible, tolerable and effective for the treatment of infections following a hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), according to recent study results. An HCT, also...
curetoday.com
When Memory Lane Veers Into Cancer Highway
Cancer is complicated enough while we are in it. How important are specific memories and details as we focus on survivorship into, hopefully, an old age that may bring natural memory loss?. I like to think I have a good memory for both important and insignificant details. Some memories are...
curetoday.com
Telehealth May Save Patients Over $100 on Average Per Oncology Visit
Virtual oncology visits may lessen the financial toxicity of cancer treatments, according to recent research. When telehealth became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients with cancer told Dr. Krupal B. Patel that the option to meet with their clinicians vitually saved them time and money. Later, Patel and his team conducted research that verified that there is, indeed, a cost savings associated with virtual cancer visits.
curetoday.com
Eating Resistant Starch May Lower Some GI Cancers
People with Lynch syndrome have an increased risk for various cancers, such as colorectal, endometrial,upper gastrointestinal (GI), pancreatic, bile duct and others. However, screening for upper GI, pancreatic and bile duct cancers can be challenging and the survival rate is lower than for other Lynch syndrome-associated cancers. Therefore, it’s important to find better prevention measures, particularly for non-colorectal GI cancers.
curetoday.com
Bouncing Back After High-Stress Moments While Fighting Cancer
My body and mind go through a lot before and after cancer scans. Here is how I bounce back. As someone diagnosed with cancer back in 2016, I’ve built up a solid resume of experience fighting cancer. The cancer was aggressive, and I underwentfive days a week chemotherapy, seven operationsand about five recurrences as bone cancer spread from my right femur to both lungs multiple times and then my left hip.
