Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
Three victims forced out of a car during robbery
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he allegedly forced people out of their car and robbed them of multiple items. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 3:00 a.m., troopers responded to a car robbery on State Route 42 in Lycoming County. Police say a […]
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
Fire crews from across Centre County battle blaze in Potter Township barn
Multiple fire companies were dispatched to the scene.
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
Two men charged for burglarizing Bellefonte car dealership
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two men who burglarized a car dealership in Bellefonte during December are behind bars, according to the charges filed. Chris Slater 54 and Aubrey Williams, 34, both of Bellefonte, broke into Wally’s Auto Sales at 649 Pleasantview Boulevard after hours and tried to steal a vehicle from the dealership, Spring Township […]
Man jumps on back of police officer during altercation
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Two State Police troopers were allegedly assaulted as they attempted to break up a dispute between neighbors. Adam Ray Worden started to yell at his neighbor as he tried to pay rent on the evening of Jan. 7, according to an affidavit. Corporal Travis Pena said as troopers arrived at the area near the 190 block of Whyne Road to investigate, so did the 44-year-old Worden’s brother, Kris Andrew Worden. ...
Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
Another Not Guilty Plea In Last September’s Shooting In Altoona
The two suspects in custody for last September’s shooting in Altoona have both entered not-guilty pleas. Michael Purnell entered his plea yesterday. Xavier Thompson pleaded not guilty on Monday. A third suspect in the case, Kemone Golden, remains on the run.
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
Woman killed after crashing minivan on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Wednesday after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County, according to state police. At about 7:36 p.m. a woman from Mechanicsburg was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan west on I-76 and failed to take a crossover pattern in a construction zone in the area of […]
Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
Shop owner accused of handing out THC edibles at Hollidaysburg Festival
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A store owner is in hot water after a woman claimed she ate two edible samples at the Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest and had to call 911, leading police to set up controlled buys at Sunrise Botanicals. Police were called in Oct. 2022, to assist EMS with a woman that was “high” from […]
Cumberland County couple charged with five counts of child endangerment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two Cumberland County residents were charged with endangering the welfare of children on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation, according to the Newville Police Department. On Jan. 10, Newville Police arrested Travis Laughtner, 32, and Taryn Laughtner, 29, from Newville for endangering the welfare of their...
Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks
McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
Dubois Man Facing Charges
Punxsutawney Borough Police say a Dubois man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter and choked her on New Year’s Eve. Police say 39-year-old Charles Smith reportedly cut the woman’s dress during the altercation and then quote grabbed her by the throat when she asked him to leave.
