The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time periodCJ CoombsHarrison County, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Support groups offer healthy ways to cope
Many people who are suffering with chronic challenges with their well being may receive help from support groups. These gatherings in Maryville allow networking with individuals who face similar challenges. • Al-anon, 6 pm, Mondays, at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main. • Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 pm, Mondays,...
BBBS Nodaway recognizes January is National Mentoring Month
When Devin Reed and Braiden Sells opted to volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, they thought they were giving of their time and talents by mentoring children in Northwest Missouri. What they’ve learned, though, is that they are receiving as much or more through the process. During...
Deluxe employees raise $1,528.25 for seniors
Deluxe, Maryville, recently donated $1,528.25 to the Nodaway County Senior Center by conducting a silent auction with the employees. Deluxe employees Shirley Heideman, Sam Wiederholt and far right, Deb DeMott, presented, third from the left, Amie Firavich, Nodaway County Senior Center administrator, with the check.
AL Post 464 to serve pancake breakfast
The American Legion Post 464 will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, January 15 at the Conception Jct. AL Post. There will be pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy and juice and coffee. There is a $8 minimum donation per person. Children six and under are...
‘Make It Maryville’ soars into new year
The Make It Maryville board is preparing to build upon its 2022 successes during the new year, said Holly Kay Cronk, chairperson. Make It Maryville sponsored two open houses in 2022 with 28 businesses participating in the fall; a Makers Market in October; the Maryville Market which combined crafts and farmers market, Saturdays, June through September; and the inaugural year of the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. At Christmas, the organization sponsored the Tour of Lights and the Christmas movie matinee at The Hangar.
Human trafficking does happen in NWMO
January is “National Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and the thought that it only happens in large cities couldn’t be further from the truth, said North Star Advocacy Center personnel. North Star’s Executive Director Linda Mattson and Court Victim Advocate and Volunteer Coordinator Meghann Kosman discussed human trafficking...
