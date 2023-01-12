Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal
ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
MJ Sherman, former 4-star Georgia LB, reportedly commits to Big Ten program
MJ Sherman was a 4-star linebacker in the class of 2020, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He signed with Georgia out of high school. In 3 years in Athens, the Washington DC native has amassed 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks while playing primarily as a backup. But after Georgia’s recent...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Athletic Association issues statement on deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Georgia is mourning the loss of OL Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday morning after they were killed in a single-car accident. Willock had played in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and made 2 starts at right guard. He was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class. Willock was 20 years old. LeCroy was 24.
Georgia football player cards becoming a hot commodity
ATHENS, Ga. — At his shop in Loganville, Joe Davis has 10 million sports cards. But some cards were impossible to come by. “We get asked that ever year. Unfortunately, there’s very few cards made of active players,” Davis says. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia players soak in the sights, sounds of championship parade
The Georgia Bulldogs did what many were skeptical of them being able to do for the 2022 season — repeat as college football national champions. The team continued the celebration in the championship parade, where the team was met with open arms by fans in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart responds after death of player, staffer
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning, the school announced, and now head football coach Kirby Smart has responded to the tragedy. "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler ...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett reflects on championship run, calls out Georgia fans: 'Screw it, we got 2 rings'
Stetson Bennett was front and center on Saturday at Georgia’s national championship celebration event, and had a chance to reflect on his storied career at Georgia. “I keep trying to tell people I just did what I thought was right every day,” he said. “If you think you should do that, I think everybody should do it.”
Comments / 0