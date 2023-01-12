ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia players soak in the sights, sounds of championship parade

The Georgia Bulldogs did what many were skeptical of them being able to do for the 2022 season — repeat as college football national champions. The team continued the celebration in the championship parade, where the team was met with open arms by fans in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
