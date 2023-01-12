The first race of the 2023 Longboards season got underway Jan. 15 in Johnsville with a hearty group of skiers and supporters enjoying the elements. The competition was fierce for the 10 women and 20 men who competed. The snow was deep and a little sticky, so the “dope” was definitely a factor. Thanks go out to many who prepared the course, cleaned the lodge and plowed the roads and parking lot. Special thanks to Dayne Lewis and Dale Hays for keeping the Lost Sierra Grille open and serving up superior grub, and thank to the amazing community for showing up, making it all worth while!

