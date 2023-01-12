Read full article on original website
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Hospitals ask Washington legislature to pay more to house low-income patients
A Washington state Senate committee tomorrow [Tuesday] will consider a proposal (SB 5103) designed to help hospitals pull out of their financial troubles. Sen. Ron Muzzall (R-Whidbey Island) proposes to increase the government reimbursement rate for hospitals that care for patients with low incomes. “This falls into the realm of...
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Washington State House Bill Would Rehire State Workers Forced-out Over Vaccine Status
OLYMPIA - Washington state workers who were forced-out of their jobs because of vaccine mandates could get their jobs back under a bill filed in the state House of Representatives. Nearly 19-hundred Washington state workers were fired, resigned, or retired in October 2021 due to Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccination...
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
New Washington State Law Aims to Break Link Between Food Waste, Warming Climate
A new state law aims to combat both climate change and hunger. It was prompted by some statistics that residents might contemplate while pulling moldy “science experiments” from the fridge or deciphering use-by dates on packaged food. Organic matter makes up 23% of the materials going into Washington’s landfills. For residential trash alone, the figure is 33%. That is largely food waste, most of which was edible when it was tossed out. Meanwhile, nearly one in nine residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.
Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
Housing costs, homelessness among top issues in WA, survey says
A survey recently released by the Washington State Department of Commerce shows that majority of Washingtonians consider housing costs and homelessness to be the top two problems in the state. Across the state, the survey — which was partnered with the Puget Sound Regional Council — showed that following housing...
Poor now? We’ll give you other people's money now and later
The legislative session is in full swing, which means a lot of lawmakers are interested in picking winners and losers. Instead of creating equal opportunities, an equality of outcome is being sought. The Washington Future Fund, proposed in Senate Bill 5125 and House Bill 1094, is being heard this morning and later this week.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Washington Sheriffs Association Denounces Governor’s Gun Control Agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
Whatcom County housing price decreases, see how it compares to counties across WA state
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, but some counties have significantly lower housing costs than others.
Incarcerated People in Washington Plead to Limit Use of Solitary Confinement
Solitary confinement inside one of Washington's prisons created "insidious" "psychological pressures" for Kevin Light-Roth, he said from a video screen in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County. "Every social interaction made me uncomfortable. Eye contact produced tension in me. I was continuously on edge, and I was afraid...
Walsh Criticizes Gun Bills as Unconstitutional Ahead of Committee Hearing
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, released a statement regarding four proposed gun regulation bills on Friday. The bills — HB 1143, HB 1144, HB 1178 and HB 1240 — are expected to receive a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee where Walsh serves as the top Republican.
Washington the second worst state for driving
WASHINGTON STATE.- Every driver likes to complain about traffic conditions on their local roads and whether you love getting behind the wheel or not, everyone hates traffic congestion and tends to not trust any driver but themselves. The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023's best and...
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
Sea lions, seals might be hampering WA salmon recovery. What can be done?
SAN JUAN CHANNEL — The earthy, fishy smell wafted aboard Joseph Gaydos’ research vessel first. Then came the guttural growls. Dozens of massive tan Steller’s sea lions were resting on the rocky islet. Gaydos, science director at SeaDoc Society, estimated 100 sea lions were hanging out. Sites...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
