ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Beloved polar bear Berlin, oldest polar bear in a US zoo, euthanized in KC Zoo at 33

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAZjW_0kCpya9O00

Berlin, the beloved 33-year-old polar bear at the Kansas City Zoo , was euthanized after treatment options for health issues had been exhausted, the zoo announced Thursday afternoon.

Berlin, the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States and possibly North America, had been experiencing hypertension, and the decision to euthanize her was made Wednesday morning, the zoo said.

“Berlin was a beloved ambassador for her species and helped contribute to research that has benefited the wild polar bear population,” the zoo said in a news release. “Her animal care specialists commended her big personality and described her as ‘smart and sassy’ and say she gave all of her caregivers ‘a run for their money!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aTvJ_0kCpya9O00
Berlin, a polar bear Kansas City Zoo

Berlin, born Dec. 11, 1989, at the Cincinnati Zoo, was named in honor of the falling of the Berlin Wall, which occurred just over a month before she was born. While residing at Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth, Minnesota, in 2012, Berlin’s habitat flooded and she swam to a perimeter wall where she waited until staff arrived.

She was temporarily housed at the Como Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota before arriving in Kansas City in December 2012.

As she aged, Berlin remained in fair health and her personality continued to show. Several years ago, an inoperable mass was discovered in her nasal cavity, but it didn’t seem to bother her, the zoo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvzK0_0kCpya9O00
Berlin, the 33-year-old polar bear at the Kansas City Zoo, was euthanized after treatment options for health issues had been exhausted. Kansas City Zoo

She had been treated for systemic hypertension, which was diagnosed using a copper-plated-based electrocardiogram built at the zoo. She later was diagnosed with renal failure. While there was no cure, the zoo’s staff was able to make her comfortable through various treatments.

“Unfortunately, Berlin’s health had significantly declined yesterday morning, and it was determined there were no other additional medical options to improve her condition,” the zoo said. “She was euthanized surrounded by her caregivers.”

Polar bears in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums have a median life expectancy of 23.4 years, according the zoo. Polar bears in the wild live an average of 15 to 18 years, according to Polar Bears International, the zoo’s conservation partner.

“Berlin will be dearly missed by her Zoo family, including staff, volunteers, and guests,” the zoo said. It plans to make its annual contribution from the zoo’s Conservation Fund to Polar Bears International in her memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcCPn_0kCpya9O00
Polar Bear Berlin Kansas City Zoo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Outsider.com

Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
TEXAS STATE
DogTime

Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest

In Missouri, a man recently lost his dog to an incredibly rare—but highly fatal—disease plaguing dogs in the Midwest. According to KCTV 5 Kansas City, Paul Miller was heartbroken after losing his dog, Boomer. After seeing his dog become sluggish and struggling with vomiting, the 70-year-old man took him to a local vet. Unfortunately, Boomer passed […] The post Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest appeared first on DogTime.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work

A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
740
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy