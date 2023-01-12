Read full article on original website
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Fox 59
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
FOX59
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
WRTV
Residents demand change to living conditions at two Anderson apartment complexes
A handful of concerned residents gathered at the Anderson City Building to demand answers and fair living conditions on Thursday.
3 new housing projects to replace vacant buildings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three housing developments are scheduled to begin this year in Marion County. They will replace old, vacant buildings in Broad Ripple, Fountain Square and the near east side. The projects are expected to bring more than 630 new apartments for rent across the city. Guilford Midtown Project:...
WIBC.com
Police: Boone County Student Makes Threats, Extra Security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School
BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–There is extra security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School in Boone County. Police say a student made threats against other students, teachers, and staff members this week. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says one student told school leaders that another student was making threats against them....
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
WTWO/WAWV
What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for certain people. Other bills look to decriminalize […]
WLFI.com
Buyer beware: Armed robbery suspect accused of con-man contracting
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Steven Cox is accused of master-minding a botched armed robbery attempt near West Point. He's also a general contractor who's worked throughout the Greater Lafayette area. Former customers are coming forward to accuse him of shoddy work, including one victim, who says she was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
Here’s what happened during Richard Allen’s hearing in the Delphi case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Heavily shackled and accompanied by officers, Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen arrived for a pair of hearings in connection with the case. Before the hearing began, officers swept the defense table to make sure it was safe. Two women were taken to the front of the courtroom; Allen mouthed “I love […]
Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location
INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal. Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
