Lebanon, IN

WTHR

1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position

INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
AVON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church

Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for certain people. Other bills look to decriminalize […]
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Buyer beware: Armed robbery suspect accused of con-man contracting

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Steven Cox is accused of master-minding a botched armed robbery attempt near West Point. He's also a general contractor who's worked throughout the Greater Lafayette area. Former customers are coming forward to accuse him of shoddy work, including one victim, who says she was...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change

As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location

INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal.              Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN

