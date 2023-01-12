Read full article on original website
Indiana House GOP backs second round of READI funding
(The Center Square) – Indiana House Republicans say they’re behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to invest another half-billion dollars into an initiative designed to spur economic development statewide. Holcomb has called for the $500 million to be invested in the second round of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Two years ago, the state earmarked the same amount to help the state’s 17 economic development regions develop strategies for long-term growth. ...
wbaa.org
Weekly Statehouse update: State of the State, caucus leaders unveil priorities
Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State and legislative leaders unveil their caucus’s priorities as the 2023 session gets underway. Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse. Holcomb used his annual address to sell lawmakers on his ambitious agenda. It includes $5.5...
WTHR
GOP lawmakers have questions about governor proposal to eliminate textbook fees
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to start picking up the tab on textbooks and curriculum materials for most Hoosier school kids in grades K-12 is raising some questions during the first week of session at the statehouse. The House Ways and Means Committee, the committee that holds...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers reintroduce legislation to allow partisan school board elections
INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana lawmakers are reintroducing legislation to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation. As some school board meetings and elections have grown more heated in recent years, some argue voters should have a...
FOX59
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up
Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
WISH-TV
Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
FOX59
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System
This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
Kristen Walters
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Indiana later this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is scheduled to open its newest Indiana restaurant location in Schererville, according to its website.
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
