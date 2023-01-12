Various News: Update on Billy Graham, Kofi Kingston Praises Sol Ruca, Synopsis for Next Week’s Young Rock

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.

1 DAY AGO