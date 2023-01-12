Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Storms continue to devastate California
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Sinjin Barned-Smith, a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle who has been covering the California storms. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Bill offers further legal immunity in stand your ground cases
Idaho’s stand your ground law could offer further immunity from arrest and prosecution under a new bill. Idahoans already don’t have to retreat or determine whether a threat to their life or property is real before using force – including deadly force. But Sen. Scott Herndon’s (R-Sagle)...
Comments / 1