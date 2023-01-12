ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

10 Things We Learned from the 2022 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The 2022 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville marked the revival of the series in many ways. Even with many stars not at the meet, the event featured bigger and deeper fields than we’ve seen since that last fateful pre-pandemic stop in Des Moines in 2020.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Jordan Crooks Reflects on Lessons Learned in SCY, SCM, and LCM Racing

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Jordan Crooks has had a busy few months, clocking historic times in yards at the Tennessee Invite before turning around just a few weeks later and winning his first world title in the 50 free (SCM). More recently, he swam a dual meet with Mizzou last weekend (in yards) and competed in the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend (LCM). Crooks shares his thoughts on all of these racing opportunities and what he’s taken away from each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Swims You May Have Missed from Day Four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day four of the meet.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Saturday Evening at Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Delayed by 45 Minutes

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. USA Swimming has pushed back the start of the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. Due to a power outage at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center, the start of the slowest heats of the 1500 freestyles will start at 5 PM Eastern Time, and the fastest heats will kick off the finals session at 6:45 PM Eastern.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy