swimswam.com
WATCH: Ledecky’s 15:37 1500 and Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 4 Race Videos
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on the fourth and final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. The last day of the meet featured the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
10 Things We Learned from the 2022 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The 2022 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville marked the revival of the series in many ways. Even with many stars not at the meet, the event featured bigger and deeper fields than we’ve seen since that last fateful pre-pandemic stop in Des Moines in 2020.
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Leads All Earners in Knoxville with $6,500 in Prize Money (FULL TABLE)
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 17-year old Katie Grimes won 3 events and had a whopping 6 podium finishes at this weekend’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee to lead all swimmers with $6,500 in earnings. Grimes led a group of 4 women who were among the...
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Reflects on Lessons Learned in SCY, SCM, and LCM Racing
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Jordan Crooks has had a busy few months, clocking historic times in yards at the Tennessee Invite before turning around just a few weeks later and winning his first world title in the 50 free (SCM). More recently, he swam a dual meet with Mizzou last weekend (in yards) and competed in the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend (LCM). Crooks shares his thoughts on all of these racing opportunities and what he’s taken away from each.
swimswam.com
Swims You May Have Missed from Day Four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day four of the meet.
swimswam.com
Saturday Evening at Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Delayed by 45 Minutes
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. USA Swimming has pushed back the start of the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. Due to a power outage at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center, the start of the slowest heats of the 1500 freestyles will start at 5 PM Eastern Time, and the fastest heats will kick off the finals session at 6:45 PM Eastern.
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Canadian Ella Jansen Cements Status as Rising Star at Future College Home
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Ella Jansen gave the University of Tennessee a taste of what’s coming to campus in the fall of 2024 while competing at the Pro Swim Series stop this week in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 17-year-old Canadian etched her name into the national record books...
