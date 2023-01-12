ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: Rutgers gets commitment from four-star ATH Gabriel Winowich

Rutgers has received a commitment from Detroit Country Day athlete Gabriel Winowich, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect who figures to be a running back at the next level. Winowich, a four-star, Top247 prospect, chooses the Scarlet Knights over offers from Marshall and Maryland. He becomes the second commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 class, joining in-state offensive lineman Kenny Jones.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Deion Sanders explains importance of building Colorado roster through transfer portal

Deion Sanders has not been shy about using the transfer portal as he looks to build Colorado into a winner. The Buffaloes have one of the highest-rated hauls of experienced newcomers. While a guest recently on the Pat McAfee Show, Sanders explained the benefit of targeting potential incoming transfers. Thus far, Sanders has landed 23 transfers and the No. 3-ranked class according to 247Sports.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Cormani McClain recruiting: Miami CB commit, 5-star prospect visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado 'not a shocker'

Deion Sanders looks to flip the nation’s top-ranked cornerback recruit for the second year in a row. Miami commit Cormani McClain chose not to sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period in December and visited Colorado last week. Steve Wiltfong, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, detailed the latest on McClain's interest in Colorado during a recent segment of Wiltfong Whiparound.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Here's why the hiring of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator is the best move for the Browns right now

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Browns have not officially announced the hiring as it is their custom to wait until the contract is signed. "As it stands now, Schwartz would be the logical choice as he plays a scheme that would more closely fit the personnel the Browns currently have on their roster. Also, Schwartz is known for finding and developing interior defensive linemen, which is one of the Browns' weaknesses...
BROWNS, IL
247Sports

2023 Pac-12 football schedule includes Colorado vs. Oregon as Deion Sanders' first conference game, per report

The Pac-12 has not yet revealed its full 2023 football schedule, but a leak is out. Several appetizing matchups are featured in the report, including Deion Sanders' first conference game as Colorado's head coach coming at Oregon, according to league insider John Canzano. Pac-12 teams will again play a nine-game conference schedule in 2023 and hope to end the league's College Football Playoff drought thanks to the return of several high-end quarterbacks, including reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams at USC.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Mick Cronin Talks Arizona Trip, Adem Bona, Will McClendon's Lack of Turnovers (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin talked about the Arizona road trip, ASU's rim protection, Adem Bona's attitude, Will McClendon's lack of turnovers, and much more on Tuesday. BIG WEEK WITH TWO REALLY GOOD OPPONENTS. I KNOW CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS AREN’T THE ULTIMATE GOAL BUT WINNING THESE TWO WOULD GO A LONG WAY TOWARD POSSIBLY DOING THAT AND SETTING YOU UP FOR A GOOD SEED?
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Where Tennessee is ranked in D1Baseball's Preseason Top 25

Tennessee baseball is ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball's preseason top 25 poll for the 2023 season coming off a historic campaign, the publication announced on Tuesday morning. The Vols are one of eight SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll. LSU (No. 1), Ole Miss (No. 4), Texas A&M (No. 5), Florida (No. 7), Arkansas (No. 8), Vanderbilt (No. 10), Alabama (No. 20) and South Carolina (No. 24) were the other SEC teams ranked in the poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

