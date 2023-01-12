Read full article on original website
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
After latest visit, Tennessee still standing out to in-state DB target
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, Class of 2024 defensive back Marcus Goree Jr. of Cleveland, Tenn., was back in Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols' first junior day of the year.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
247Sports
N.C. A&T's new Head Football Coach Vincent Brown makes big coaching changes
Vincent Brown is the Aggies' football program new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. Coach Brown has immediately gotten to work making coaching staff changes in just his second week on the job. A native of Atlanta, Ga., who became a 1988 second-round draft pick...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They?
The reason I wrote this article was a Pro Football Network piece which said about creating $100m of cap space by restructuring deals as if it is a no brainer easy decision. So wanted to explain how these work and what the consequences are of doing this. There is a...
The state of Oregon's RB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
BREAKING: Rutgers gets commitment from four-star ATH Gabriel Winowich
Rutgers has received a commitment from Detroit Country Day athlete Gabriel Winowich, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect who figures to be a running back at the next level. Winowich, a four-star, Top247 prospect, chooses the Scarlet Knights over offers from Marshall and Maryland. He becomes the second commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 class, joining in-state offensive lineman Kenny Jones.
Deion Sanders explains importance of building Colorado roster through transfer portal
Deion Sanders has not been shy about using the transfer portal as he looks to build Colorado into a winner. The Buffaloes have one of the highest-rated hauls of experienced newcomers. While a guest recently on the Pat McAfee Show, Sanders explained the benefit of targeting potential incoming transfers. Thus far, Sanders has landed 23 transfers and the No. 3-ranked class according to 247Sports.
247Sports
Cormani McClain recruiting: Miami CB commit, 5-star prospect visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado 'not a shocker'
Deion Sanders looks to flip the nation’s top-ranked cornerback recruit for the second year in a row. Miami commit Cormani McClain chose not to sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period in December and visited Colorado last week. Steve Wiltfong, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, detailed the latest on McClain's interest in Colorado during a recent segment of Wiltfong Whiparound.
Here's why the hiring of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator is the best move for the Browns right now
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Browns have not officially announced the hiring as it is their custom to wait until the contract is signed. "As it stands now, Schwartz would be the logical choice as he plays a scheme that would more closely fit the personnel the Browns currently have on their roster. Also, Schwartz is known for finding and developing interior defensive linemen, which is one of the Browns' weaknesses...
2023 Pac-12 football schedule includes Colorado vs. Oregon as Deion Sanders' first conference game, per report
The Pac-12 has not yet revealed its full 2023 football schedule, but a leak is out. Several appetizing matchups are featured in the report, including Deion Sanders' first conference game as Colorado's head coach coming at Oregon, according to league insider John Canzano. Pac-12 teams will again play a nine-game conference schedule in 2023 and hope to end the league's College Football Playoff drought thanks to the return of several high-end quarterbacks, including reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams at USC.
Brandon Marcello outlines why Oregon should jump at opportunity to join another conference
Oregon should join another conference should the opportunity present itself, 247Sports national college football writer Brandon Marcello said on Monday's episode of the Autzen Audibles podcast. While he expects the conference to remain viable in the short-term, even after the Los Angeles schools are gone in 2024, the longer view...
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Mick Cronin Talks Arizona Trip, Adem Bona, Will McClendon's Lack of Turnovers (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin talked about the Arizona road trip, ASU's rim protection, Adem Bona's attitude, Will McClendon's lack of turnovers, and much more on Tuesday. BIG WEEK WITH TWO REALLY GOOD OPPONENTS. I KNOW CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS AREN’T THE ULTIMATE GOAL BUT WINNING THESE TWO WOULD GO A LONG WAY TOWARD POSSIBLY DOING THAT AND SETTING YOU UP FOR A GOOD SEED?
Where Tennessee is ranked in D1Baseball's Preseason Top 25
Tennessee baseball is ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball's preseason top 25 poll for the 2023 season coming off a historic campaign, the publication announced on Tuesday morning. The Vols are one of eight SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll. LSU (No. 1), Ole Miss (No. 4), Texas A&M (No. 5), Florida (No. 7), Arkansas (No. 8), Vanderbilt (No. 10), Alabama (No. 20) and South Carolina (No. 24) were the other SEC teams ranked in the poll.
247Sports
