This former NFL player was just taken off a ventilator after saving his kids from drowning

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis runs against the New York Jets in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2010, in Cleveland. | David Richard, Associated Press

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been taken off a ventilator after saving his kids from drowning, his girlfriend Angela Cole announced on Wednesday.

Following the rescue, Hillis was airlifted to a hospital and was placed on a ventilator in the ICU, KNWA FOX24 anchor Alyssa Orange reported.

“Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery,” Cole wrote in her Instagram post . “Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

What happened?

On Jan. 4, Hillis’ two children were caught in a riptide off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, according to Bleacher Report . His children were unharmed in the accident.

News of the near drowning first broke when the former Cleveland Browns running back’s uncle, Greg Hillis, posted an update on Facebook. He said Hillis was experiencing kidney and lung problems.

“He would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf,” he said.

The 36-year-old Arkansas native was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008 and spent two seasons with the team. He also played for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants in his seven year career.

After the Giants released him in 2015, Hillis retired. He rushed for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns on 696 carries in his career, according to ESPN.

While with the Browns in 2010, he had his lone 1,000 yard rushing season in which he rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Former NFL players share support for Hillis

Hillis has been hailed as a hero by former NFL players and teammates on Twitter. Former Giants teammate Rashad Jennings called Hillis a “legend.”

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III called Hillis a “super hero.”

“Peyton Hillis is a dang Super Hero,” he tweeted on Jan. 6. “He saved his kids from drowning in the ocean while putting his own life in danger for the sake of his family. Glad to hear he is on the road to recovery after being in critical condition.”

Griffin also called on fans to pray for Hillis. After news of Hillis being taken off the ventilator spread, Griffin praised the power of prayer.