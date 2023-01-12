ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has record-breaking sales

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Prince Harry’s memoir has had record-breaking sales. | Kin Cheung, Associated Press

Prince Harry’s controversial memoir “Spare” has seen record-breaking sales.

The book has already sold 1.43 million copies in all formats — including hardcover, ebook and audiobook — in the U.S., Britain and Canada, according to its publisher, reports The New York Times . “Spare” had the most first-day sales of any nonfiction book published by Penguin Random House, which is the world’s largest publisher.

First-day sales of “Spare” smashed the previous records held by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. In 2020, Barack Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” sold almost 890,000 copies, while Michelle Obama’s 2018 memoir “Becoming” sold roughly 725,000 copies during its first day of sales, reports The Hill .

“We sold books in every location — and we sold a lot of them,” said Shannon DeVito, the director of books at Barnes & Noble, per The New York Times . “Some people came in right before work, some people came in on their lunch break, some people came in after. But the velocity of sales throughout the day was gigantic.”

According to Random House, the publisher initially printed 2 million copies of the book, but the book has already “gone back to press for additional copies to meet demand,” per CNN .

Prince Harry put everything on the record in “Spare” — including details about his relationship with Prince William and how he did his own laundry, as reported by the Deseret News .

veranda.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Popculture

Peek Inside the $33 Million Mansion From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, revealing how difficult it was for them to live under the constant media spotlight in the U.K. However, the one aspect of their lives they were not ready to share with millions of people was their home in Montecito, California. They sat for interviews in a different mansion, which is now up for sale with a $33 million asking price. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a look inside the expansive estate.
MONTECITO, CA
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak

Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle's dog Pula.According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK!...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
Page Six

What’s next for Harry, Meghan after bombshell book further isolates them from royals

At the end of Prince Harry’s exhausting memoir, there remains one big question: What now? In “Spare,” the renegade royal digs up all the skeletons from his past — laying bare a fallout with his brother “Willy,” the strained relationship with King Charles (“Pa”), and his true feelings for stepmother Camilla. But after collecting a $20 million payday from Penguin Random House for a three-book deal, as well as yet more millions from Netflix for the “Harry & Meghan” docu-series, where does that leave the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle? Holed up in their $14.5 million home in Montecito, Calif., the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sikara

Record sale of British Prince Harry's book: Controversy over revelations; At the age of 17

Britain's Royal Family's Prince Harry's book 'Spare' is making records in sales. On the day of its release on January 10, the book sold a record 4 lakh copies in the UK, the US and Canada . In this book, Prince Harry has made many personal revelations, including taking cocaine at the age of 17, having a relationship with a woman older than him, beating elder brother William, marrying Meghan and leaving the royal family.
Deseret News

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

