Lori Harvey Serves Sleek Style in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals for E! News Interview With Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Lori Harvey appeared in sleek style for an exclusive interview.

On Thursday, the model stopped by E! News to chat with Adrienne Bailon-Houghton about her recent Essence magazine cover and relationship advice she’s received from her stepdad Steve Harvey. Lori also shut down rumors about her dating history and dished about her self-love journey.

Lori was utterly chic for her appearance. The SKN by LH founder donned a black Cirque dress by Amy Shehab. The fitted piece included a turtleneck, long sleeves and four circular metal hoops at the front.

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Lori simply accessorized her ensemble with diamond square stud earrings. She slicked her hair back into a bun and rounded out the look with soft neutral glam and a glossy pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the skincare entrepreneur tied her outfit together with Femme LA’s Luce Minimale lace-up sandals. Retailing for $189, the show-stopping silhouette has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, wrapped ankle strap with tie closure and is set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel . Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.

