Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
WGME
Lawmakers unveil legislation to protect and strengthen reproductive rights in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross announced new legislation to strengthen Maine’s reproductive health care laws. Mills said the legislation is inspired by the story of Yarmouth resident Dana Pierce. In 2019, Pierce was expecting her second child...
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
WGME
Maine's Hire A Vet results released
Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
WGME
Missing the ice? Historic photos recall how cold Maine winters used to be.
We sure don’t have winters like we used to, they say. Which is true. Bangor’s average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit in 2022, which is 5 degrees above normal. In fact, December temperatures since 1970 have warmed by 5.2 degrees overall. As for the rest of Maine,...
WGME
Commission calls for more funding, benefits amid Maine's EMS 'crisis'
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's EMS system is in a "crisis," according to a new report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the State. The final report, which was released to the legislature last week, details current challenges facing the system and a sweeping list of recommendations.
WGME
Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
WGME
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
WGME
Celebrating MLK Day through art
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. They wrapped up a weekend long celebration of Black Arts and Culture to commemorate the civil rights leader. CBS 13 photojournalist Zak Morin shows us how kids got into the...
WGME
Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine
Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
WGME
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
WGME
3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever
Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
WGME
4 Mainers arrested following drug raid in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Four Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after a police raid in Auburn early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, police say they searched a home on Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, police say they found about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27...
WGME
Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
WGME
More than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported by Cumberland County sheriffs
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WGME)-- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says more than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported since October. The bulk of the incidents are taking place in Gray, new Gloucester, North Yarmouth and Pownal, authorities said. County sheriffs deputies say the suspects are driving around these towns-stealing and vandalizing...
WGME
Gorham homeowner credits quick response from crews for putting out house fire
GORHAM (WGME) - A home owner in Gorham is crediting firefighters for their quick response in putting out a fire in his house. Area crews responded to the home at 9 Longfellow Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner, Scott Blakesley, says the fire began in the basement and fire...
WGME
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) — Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the state's police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test.
WGME
Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today
Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
WGME
Bethel woman arrested after standoff with police
A Bethel woman is now behind bars tonight after causing a four hour standoff with police. The Oxford County Sheriff's office says they responded to 7 Acres Road in Bethel for a domestic violence complaint shortly before 10:30 this morning. Police say 41-year-old Lydia Mills, who they believed was armed...
Comments / 0