Portland, ME

WGME

Maine's Hire A Vet results released

Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Commission calls for more funding, benefits amid Maine's EMS 'crisis'

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's EMS system is in a "crisis," according to a new report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the State. The final report, which was released to the legislature last week, details current challenges facing the system and a sweeping list of recommendations.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Celebrating MLK Day through art

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. They wrapped up a weekend long celebration of Black Arts and Culture to commemorate the civil rights leader. CBS 13 photojournalist Zak Morin shows us how kids got into the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine

Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings

A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever

Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WGME

4 Mainers arrested following drug raid in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Four Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after a police raid in Auburn early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, police say they searched a home on Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, police say they found about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today

Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Bethel woman arrested after standoff with police

A Bethel woman is now behind bars tonight after causing a four hour standoff with police. The Oxford County Sheriff's office says they responded to 7 Acres Road in Bethel for a domestic violence complaint shortly before 10:30 this morning. Police say 41-year-old Lydia Mills, who they believed was armed...
BETHEL, ME

