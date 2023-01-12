If You’re Looking to Quit Tobacco or Nicotine, This May Help

Are you or a loved one thinking about quitting tobacco or nicotine products? Maybe you already start a program as your New Year’s resolution.

We all know quitting is incredibly difficult, but there are many tobacco and nicotine cessation programs to help you quit. Some of them are even free!

Dr. James Grant, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, is here to help explain what cessation programs are and how to get the help you need.