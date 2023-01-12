ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ACLU: Terre Haute prison confining inmates unconstitutionally

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has announced a lawsuit has been filed Thursday against the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

The ACLU partnered with law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in bringing the lawsuit that claims individuals held on death row are being held in isolated conditions “that constitute cruel and unusual punishment” a violation of the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution.

“We must address our overreliance on solitary confinement in this country. Long-term isolation costs too much, exacerbates mental illness, and is fundamentally inhumane,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana Legal Director.

According to the release, there are currently 38 people being confined in the Terre Haute Penitentiary’s Special Confinement Unit, all held in seclusion. The lawsuit alleges that these men are only allowed to leave their cells for a few hours each week and are generally denied congregate activities.

The ACLU said in some cases this involuntary solitary confinement can last decades before the individual dies.

According to mental health experts, prolonged isolation and solitary confinement can cause, and predictably will cause, individuals to suffer serious emotional and psychological injuries

ACLU news release

When reached for comment, the Bureau of Prisons stated “The Bureau of Prisons does not comment on pending litigation or matters subject to legal proceedings.”

Comments / 6

Donald Williams
3d ago

if prisoners don't like the prison conditions then don't do the crimes that put u in there. it's not a resort , it's a PRISON!!!

Reply
9
someone
4d ago

Criminals lost their rights to independence. It’s rehabilitation NOT Epstines Island

Reply
6
Darla Gunderson
4d ago

Correct...they lost their rights when they committed serious crimes

Reply
7
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

