MISSOULA, Mont. — More government imposter complaints are coming into the Better Business Bureau. Experts tell NBC Montana what's behind the new surge. The BBB warns that government imposter scams are becoming more prevelant all year long, but with tax season up on us, you need to be on the lookout for bad actors posing as IRS representatives, and reaching out to you in a number of ways.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO