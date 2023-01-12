Read full article on original website
Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing
The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
Whataburger brings back popular item- but only for a limited time
Two popular Texan food companies have combined once again to offer a treat for Texans. Burger chain Whataburger today announced the return of the Dr Pepper milkshake- but only for a limited time. The Dr Pepper shake is made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Cold But Delicious: Blue Bell Brings Back Classic Flavor In Texas For New Year
Ah 2023. We're already so early in the year, and some people's new year's resolutions may be tested by various things. Road blocks always seems to pop up at the beginning of the year right?. For example, say you chose to go to gym more often in the new year....
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in All of Texas
Texas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
A local restaurant owner said he was struggling to make ends meet. Then a TikToker reviewed his food, and the impact was 'life-changing.'
Frank Steele, the owner of Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas, said he was struggling to stay afloat until TikToker Keith Lee reviewed his food.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
I'm a teacher who works at Starbucks for no salary just to cover my medical expenses
Candice Davis, a special-education teacher with multiple degrees, needed another job for better health insurance when she faced medical issues.
