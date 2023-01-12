Read full article on original website
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
wymt.com
New details emerge involving Breathitt County murder case
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In December, one Breathitt County couple tied the knot; But on Sunday, the husband was arrested on murder charges in relation to the death of his new wife. On Saturday morning, 62-year-old Berry Johnson of Breathitt County called police saying that his wife, 39-year-old Tammy...
WSAZ
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
kentuckytoday.com
Longtime northeastern Ky. pastor retires after 38 years
ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) — Ronald Riley says he thinks all churches have their ups and downs. For 38 years, he has celebrated the “ups” and persevered during the “downs” as pastor of Blackburn Avenue Baptist Church. After surviving esophageal cancer in the past year, he announced his retirement to the church last month.
WKYT 27
wymt.com
Knott Countians start petition for wet/dry vote, sparking debate
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County, Kentucky is known as a place filled with history and beautiful views, but a group of community members feel the need for change. “When this group came about of how we can make changes. One of the first things that came up is how can you increase revenue. Well, an easy way to increase revenue is just a wet/dry vote and you can get alcohol sales,” said Jordan Owens, a petition supporter.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 14)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action came to a boiling point in Pikeville and Hyden on Saturday. Martin County 72, Pikeville 70 (15th Region All “A” Championship) Hazard 82, Owsley County 46 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals) Wolfe County 56, Knott Central (14th...
wymt.com
Two EKY women share impact of receiving Kentucky Foundation for Women grants
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Foundation for Women (KFW) recently awarded more than $140,000 in Artist Enrichment Grants to numerous women across the Commonwealth, with two of those artists living right here in the mountains. For Eastern Kentucky artists like quilt maker Nicole Musgrave, finding time to make art...
WKYT 27
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Fatal logging accident
BURNING FORK – A fatal logging accident was discovered after the man didn’t come out of the operation at his normal time, with friends and acquaintances finding that he had been struck by a fallen tree. On Jim Arnett Branch, off of Burning Fork, rescue and EMS crews...
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
wymt.com
‘Today is a day of reflection’: annual MLK community breakfast held at HCTC
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third Monday of January each year is a day dedicated to bringing people together and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Today is a day of reflection and gratitude, self-evaluation and self-accountability,” said Jonathan Beatty, a Hazard native and the founder of I Love Books.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County residents face drug charges
A man and three women are facing charges, including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine, after allegedly being found in possession of the drug. Linda Taylor, 57, Ashley Cobb, 24, R.C. Henry, 48, and Amy Gross, 49, were arrested on Friday after probation and parole officers accompanied by...
thelevisalazer.com
wymt.com
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he shot and killed his wife. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT that Berry Johnson shot Tammy Thorpe Saturday morning. Officials added Johnson “staged” the scene and reported the incident as a suicide....
wymt.com
Floyd County receives first payment in opioid settlement
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In February 2022, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Kentucky would receive $483 million in an opioid settlement from drug distributors and a manufacturer. Now, nearly a year later, local governments are getting their share of the settlement. “50 percent of the funds are going to...
Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated benefits
A large crowed of eastern Kentuckians gathered at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday to learn next steps in getting their disability benefits reinstated.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/11/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ricky Wood, 66, of Oakhill WV, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
