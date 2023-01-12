Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Light to moderate snow to impact road conditions through tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher to 4 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Lower Clark Fork Region....
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Idaho8.com
A few snow showers into Tuesday, with another system arriving Thursday
An area of low pressure is passing by to our south, that’s continuing to deliver a chance of snow, especially for southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. For Tuesday, we’ll see a few snow showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon we’ll push back on the cloud cover and see some partly cloudy skies. A daytime high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.
NBCMontana
Light snow & valley fog to impact morning commute; scattered showers continue this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect through 10AM Monday morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 3PM Monday afternoon for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass,...
Idaho8.com
Snow showers dry up heading into Monday
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of north-central & northeast PA for Tuesday AM
Scattered rain & snow showers will impact central & northeast PA on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for parts of the region as some of us may see up to a light glaze of ice and/or 1.0" of snow by lunchtime on Tuesday.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow to impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall falls during the afternoon and evening and it will impact the drive home, with snow lasting into the overnight. Some icy conditions are possible south of I-80 during the afternoon. A storm system pushing into the...
NBCMontana
Freezing fog and patchy black ice possible tonight; next weather maker moves in Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from noon Sunday through 10 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains.
NBCMontana
Light snow expected tonight across southwest Montana
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect from 5PM through 10AM tomorrow morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5PM through 3PM tomorrow afternoon for the Upper...
NBCMontana
Fresh snow brings increased avalanche concerns
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fresh snowfall can signal higher avalanche danger, especially in higher elevations around Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted a photo to their Facebook page showing a slide triggered by a skier near Hebgen Lake in the southern Madison Range on Sunday. As of Monday...
NBCMontana
Scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys from 8 PM this evening through 11 AM Saturday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A period of rain and freezing rain is expected late this evening in the Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures.
KETV.com
Winter storm watch brings potential for snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A potentially impactful winter storm could bring snow to the Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm watch has been issued for most of eastern Nebraska from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, bringing increased chances for impactful snowfall along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.
BIG SNOW: Up to 36 inches could hit Colorado, disruptions expected
According to the National Weather Service, big snow is expected to hit Colorado through Wednesday evening. As much as 36 inches of snow may land in the southwest portion of the state, with up to a foot or more expected in many central mountain areas, as well as mountains around Grand Junction.
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
kmaland.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska for Wednesday
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska for Wednesday. The Weather Service Office in Valley Nebraska says the watch goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will run until 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties in the watch...
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
