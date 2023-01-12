ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Light to moderate snow to impact road conditions through tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher to 4 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Lower Clark Fork Region....
MONTANA STATE
katcountry989.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers into Tuesday, with another system arriving Thursday

An area of low pressure is passing by to our south, that’s continuing to deliver a chance of snow, especially for southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. For Tuesday, we’ll see a few snow showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon we’ll push back on the cloud cover and see some partly cloudy skies. A daytime high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow showers dry up heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Freezing fog and patchy black ice possible tonight; next weather maker moves in Sunday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from noon Sunday through 10 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Light snow expected tonight across southwest Montana

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect from 5PM through 10AM tomorrow morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5PM through 3PM tomorrow afternoon for the Upper...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Fresh snow brings increased avalanche concerns

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fresh snowfall can signal higher avalanche danger, especially in higher elevations around Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted a photo to their Facebook page showing a slide triggered by a skier near Hebgen Lake in the southern Madison Range on Sunday. As of Monday...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys from 8 PM this evening through 11 AM Saturday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A period of rain and freezing rain is expected late this evening in the Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures.
MISSOULA, MT
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches

East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
IDAHO STATE
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

