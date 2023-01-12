Read full article on original website
WLUC
Slippery, icy start to the week with freezing rain and wet snow
View NWS alerts in effect here. A Central Plains-based low approaches the Western Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan Monday night, spinning up widespread rain, freezing rain and wet snow over the region through Tuesday. The wintry mix transitions to wet snow in the U.P. into Tuesday afternoon -- 0.25″ ice accumulations and up to 6″ snow accumulations (west) possible by the end of Tuesday.
Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan won’t see much relief at the pump, as gas price averages have decreased by 2 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now $3.30, which is the same price as the current national average. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA says, “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”
Visit Keweenaw’s Brad Barnett elected to MACVB board of directors
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw’s Executive Director was elected to the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (MACVB) board in January. According to Visit Keweenaw, the accomplishment puts the area at the forefront of statewide travel destination discussions. Barnett said it will also boost the Keweenaw’s influence...
MSHS announces St. Ignace hospital campus expansion
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS) is planning to add a new medical professional office building to meet future needs for the delivery of health care services in Mackinac County. According to a press release from MSHS, building plans for a new 20,000-square-foot facility are underway.
Michigan Tech shuts out St. Thomas Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The No. 13 Michigan Tech remained undefeated in 2023 with a 2-0 shutout of St. Thomas Friday at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Blake Pietila earned his nation-leading fifth shutout of the season and extended his school record with his 15th career shutout after making 27 saves.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring Monday, January 16, 2023, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Michigan, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II call on Michiganders to reflect on...
