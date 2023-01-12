ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Life-changing’: North Carolina man plans to help grandchildren with $1 million lottery win off forgotten ticket

By Dolan Reynolds
Queen City News
 4 days ago

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Terry Peace, of Waynesville, won $1 million from a forgotten ticket in his wife’s purse, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My wife found it in her pocketbook,” Peace said. “I guess when she initially reached in to check the tickets, she just missed that one.”

North Carolina woman says she can get knee replacement surgery with $150,000 lottery win

Peace, 65, does renovation work on homes. He said winning this prize could lead to early retirement.

“This is life-changing,” he said. “How many people really win a million dollars?”

Peace bought his $2 ticket for the Jan. 4 drawing from I Market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville.

“I’ve always had good luck,” he said. “I always told people ‘I know I have the luck to win.’”

Peace’s winning ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

‘Shaking so much’: North Carolina woman wins $100,000 off $25 scratch-off

“We just can’t put into words how happy we are and how appreciative we are,” Peace said.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $712,501.

Peace said he wants to put some money aside for his grandchildren, put some in savings, and buy a Ford F-150 truck.

Queen City News

