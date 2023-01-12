Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Sears, Winner to speak about museum Jan. 20
Cleveland Museum of Natural History board chair Sally Sears and history museum President and CEO Sonia Winner will speak at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. The event is part Kol Nashim Shabbat event series, which is led by the women of...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘A Search for Common Ground’ Jan. 19
The City Club of Cleveland will host “A Search for Common Ground: Conversations About the Toughest Questions in K-12 Education” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 virtually. Frederick M. Hess, senior fellow and director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and Pedro A. Noguera, professor of education and dean at the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, will speak. This event is a part of the Education Innovation series and Authors in Conversation series.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Solon resident Marks follows dreams to aerospace science job
Andrea Marks has always had an affinity for outer space, reading any book and watching every YouTube video she could get her hands on while growing up in Solon. The daughter of a surgeon and a nurse, Marks even had a space-themed bat mitzvah as a member of the now-defunct Congregation Bethaynu in Pepper Pike in 2006 and attended space camp three separate times. Her childhood room could be found flooded with model rockets, LEGO projects and K’Nex.
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant reopening pushed back to February
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township has pushed back its reopening to February. Owners Krisztina and George Ponti told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 16 email that due to the winter storm that hit during the late-December holiday season, the opening had to be pushed back “another month or two.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Cervical spine research study moves forward in Beachwood
The Centinel Spine SMART Study recently moved to Beachwood Medical Center under the guidance of Dr. Robert McLain, according to a news release. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sanctioned study compares two commonly used artificial discs, the prodisc ® C SK and prodisc ® C Vivo, and is offered as an alternative to fusion for those that qualify.
Cleveland Jewish News
Luna Bakery planning spring opening for new W. 9th St. shop
Luna Bakery & Cafe is planning to open a new location at 1468 W. 9th St. in Cleveland’s Western Reserve Building this spring. The location will focus on the breakfast and lunch crowds, with hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. It will be closed on the weekends.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zappola to open Tripi in Ohio City
Chef Anthony Zappola, the chef behind Van Aken District’s Rice Shop and Lox, Stock and Brisket, is preparing to open Tripi Italian Specialties in February at 3928 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The casual Italian eatery will offer salads, sandwiches, pasta and pizza. It will be...
Cleveland Jewish News
ZINA Greek Street Food preparing to open in Univ. Hts.
ZINA Greek Street Food, a restaurant by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, will open soon at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. The new restaurant will be in the same strip center as chef Demetrios Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch, which opened in December 2020 after chef Anthony Zappola’s Lock, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in summer 2020.
