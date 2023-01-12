Read full article on original website
Try Horchata Cold Brew, Bodega Blackout Coffee and More at New, Homegrown Community-Driven Cafe in Bay Ridge
Local cafe City League Coffee Roasters just debuted its first-ever retail location in Bay Ridge on Jan. 14. In celebration of the occasion, the cafe hosted a grand opening event with limited edition coffees, as well as an array of delectable baked goods. City League Coffee Roasters was started by...
Interborough Express Will Drastically Reduce Commute Times and Connect Queens to Brooklyn Using Light Rail, Governor Says
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the Interborough Express project will move forward using light rail following a Planning and Environmental Linkages study. The transformative transit project, announced in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State last week, will connect communities in Brooklyn and Queens to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road, significantly reducing travel times within and between the two boroughs along a 14-mile corridor.
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
The crime scene at a shooting near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn on Jan. 15, 2023. Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NYC Nurse Strike Ends After 3 Days; Strike Averted at Wyckoff Hospital
Following a three-day strike for safe staffing, the New York State Nurses Association has announced that deals have been agreed upon and that the NYC nurses have returned to work at Mount Sinai and Montefiore hospitals. According to NYSNA — the union representing the nurses throughout New York — both...
Brooklyn, NY – Motorcyclist Injured in Car Crash on Crown St near Albany Ave
A traffic accident in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn left one motorcyclist injured. At 9:52 p.m., on January 14, the New York Police Department responded to the scene of a crash on Crown Street. According to law enforcement, a motorcyclist was involved in […] Click here to view original...
New York City Rolling Out New 911 System That Lets People Send Texts and Videos
New York City’s 911 Emergency Call System is expected to receive a major upgrade. The city recently announced its new system, called Next Generation 911 or “NG 911,” will allow people to do things like send texts and videos. It’s to help first responders understand the emergency […] Click here to view original web page at www.cbsnews.com.
NYPD investigating multiple violent incidents across Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday. According to police, a 32-year-old man lost his life after a shooting in Park Slope Monday night. He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest outside 45th Avenue. What exactly led to the exchange […] Click here to view original web page at westchester.news12.com.
Police Seek 2 Women After 71-year-old Shot Twice in East Flatbush Home
A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run […] Click here to view original web page at www.cbsnews.com.
Cops arrest wanted NYC murder suspect Dayshawn Vaughns in Georgia
A second suspect has been arrested in a Fourth of July Brooklyn deli shooting that left two young men dead and another wounded, police said. The accused killer, Dayshawn Vaughns, 22, of Queens, was nabbed in Georgia, cops said. Vaughns was arrested Thursday, according to Georgia authorities, who said investigators...
