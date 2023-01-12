Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the Interborough Express project will move forward using light rail following a Planning and Environmental Linkages study. The transformative transit project, announced in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State last week, will connect communities in Brooklyn and Queens to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road, significantly reducing travel times within and between the two boroughs along a 14-mile corridor.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO