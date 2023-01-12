Read full article on original website
Related
Should you lock your mortgage rate today?
When you receive a mortgage offer, your lender might ask if you want to lock in the rate. A mortgage rate lock means your interest rate won't change between the loan offer and closing, provided you close on time and don't change your application. Interest rates fluctuate continuously - so if your rate isn't locked, you could end up with a different rate (for better or worse) when you close.
Just Approved: Reverse mortgage credit line pays off hard money loan
Mortgage broker: John Holmgren, Holmgren & Associates. Property type: Single-family home in Kensington. Property value: $1.155 million. Loan type: FHA HECM Adjustable Rate Credit Line.
How do Realtors promote themselves, online and off?
A: Whether it’s word of mouth, community service, or online leads, Realtors seek reliable and diversified ways of converting clients. Realtors want to present themselves online as trustworthy and competent, and will find clients for free or through paid services. Realtors self-educate by learning how to find clients for free. One example is managing a local online group to discuss local restaurants. By creating value for a community, they have access to members who may hire them later on. There are also paid leads. Realtors can pay companies to receive leads from nearby zip codes. Results can be mixed, but Realtors will renew subscriptions with the most lucrative ones. Realtors hope to run into qualified leads and not looky-loos who make online property viewing a hobby. Dean Paul Dominguez, Re/Max, 510-304-6060, deanpaul.dominguez@gmail.com.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0