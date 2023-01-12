A: Whether it’s word of mouth, community service, or online leads, Realtors seek reliable and diversified ways of converting clients. Realtors want to present themselves online as trustworthy and competent, and will find clients for free or through paid services. Realtors self-educate by learning how to find clients for free. One example is managing a local online group to discuss local restaurants. By creating value for a community, they have access to members who may hire them later on. There are also paid leads. Realtors can pay companies to receive leads from nearby zip codes. Results can be mixed, but Realtors will renew subscriptions with the most lucrative ones. Realtors hope to run into qualified leads and not looky-loos who make online property viewing a hobby. Dean Paul Dominguez, Re/Max, 510-304-6060, deanpaul.dominguez@gmail.com.

