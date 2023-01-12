ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Popculture

Devin Willock Dead at 20: UGA Lineman Dies Hours After Championship Parade

The University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock died Sunday morning after a car crash. The driver, Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died at a nearby hospital. The two died just hours after Georgia celebrated its National Championship victory with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Willock, 20,...
ATHENS, GA
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH

