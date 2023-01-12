Read full article on original website
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Devin Willock Dead at 20: UGA Lineman Dies Hours After Championship Parade
The University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock died Sunday morning after a car crash. The driver, Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died at a nearby hospital. The two died just hours after Georgia celebrated its National Championship victory with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Willock, 20,...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
