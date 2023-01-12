Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County.

They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant.

County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs.

“The most exciting part is that an industry of that size is moving into the county and their intent is to hire local workers and provide good paying jobs for Marshall County residents,” he noted.

There will reportedly be 200 jobs in the construction phase and 50 full time jobs.

Although Governor Jim Justice actually made the announcement in Wednesday’s State of the State Address, it’s been in the works for a while—a collaborative effort.

“Between the State of West Virginia Development Office, as well as our county commission and RED, the Regional Economic Development partnership, all of these entities worked together, with Covesto as well,” said Scott Varner, Marshall County commissioner.

One facility will reportedly produce malic and funaric acid which is used in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals and animal foods.

The other will reportedly produce Maleic anhydride, which is used in polymers and coatings.

TCL will break ground Friday and will reportedly move quickly.

“My understanding is that construction starts shortly thereafter, and that it will be up and running by mid-2024,” said Varner.

TCL has reportedly been producing these products in India and Malaysia for 30 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.