Encinitas, CA

Coast News

Earle, Veselko win Sambazon junior championships in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Two international surfers won the Sambazon World Junior Championships on Friday at Cardiff State Beach, wrapping up a weeklong tournament at times battered by winter rain and high surf. Jarvis Earle, of Australia, was named the men’s winner with a heat score of 17 on Jan. 13...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Del Mar City Council discusses new housing legislation

DEL MAR — After two years of entirely virtual meetings, the Del Mar City Council returned to council chambers at City Hall on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. And they didn’t waste any time getting down to business,...
DEL MAR, CA
Coast News

Cocktails in North County: Crackheads

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, I started adding a bottle of booze to my grocery order — a little treat to myself, considering I couldn’t go out and get a good cocktail. It was amazing. I’d tap a few buttons on my phone, and someone...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Revisiting Pacific Coast Spirits in Oceanside

As the host of Lick the Plate, I occasionally hear about new chefs hired or national accolades earned by an establishment that I’ve already covered that is worth providing an update. Such is the case with Pacific Coast Spirits in Oceanside, whose recent hiring of executive chef Louis Laterza and its award-winning American single malt whiskey was among some of the best in the country.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad art gallery to host global ‘Lift the Sky’ art project

CARLSBAD — A global art project showcasing more than 100 artists worldwide will be featured at the Front Porch Gallery. The “Lift the Sky” project features more than 115 artworks conveying artist messages created in numerous mediums, including paintings, art quilts, fiber art, collage, photography and mixed media, to name a few.
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Storm to bring rain, mountain snow and strong winds

REGION — A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity arriving late tonight and Monday morning, forecasters said. At 9 a.m. Sunday, radar showed a smattering of showers across San Diego County...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

