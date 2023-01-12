Read full article on original website
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
Mason jar sundaes, waffles: 4 businesses coming soon to The Woodlands area
Graze Craze is slated to open in The Woodlands area in early February. (Courtesy Graze Craze) Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery, Sugaring NY and Dolly Llama are slated to open in The Woodlands area in 2023. 1. A Dolly Llama location is under construction at Metropark Square, according to Daniel Moon...
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe
Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy
The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta gains new ownership, undergoes renovations in Kingwood
Local restaurateurs Rosa and Ronald Perez purchased J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta on Dec. 1, after they were approached by the previous owners who were planning to close the eatery Dec. 31. The couple also own Sharky's Waterfront Grill and Chimichurri's South American Grill in King's Harbor Waterfront Village as well as Sharky's American Grill in Vintage Park. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact)
Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opens new store at Baybrook Mall
Chicago-based retailer Akira opened a new store with a variety of clothes available at Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opened a location at 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, on Nov. 18, according to customer service specialist Anija W. The retailer offers a variety of clothing for sale, including shoes, jackets, dresses, accessories and more. The brand has stores in various states, including Illinois, Maryland, Texas and more. 281-205-4090. www.shopakira.com.
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
2 developments to near completion in Friendswood
The Albritton is expected to be completed in 2024. (Rendering courtesy Tannos Development Group) Work will move forward in 2023 on two developments in Friendswood by the Friendswood-based construction company Tannos Development Group. The 1715 Project, a 107,000-square-foot medical office building, is currently under construction and will be ready for...
Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress
Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
Randall Davis Co. breaks ground on luxury midrise in River Oaks
Located at 2323 San Felipe St., Houston, the development will draw inspiration from London's Chelsea neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy Sanders Studios) Randall Davis Co., a Houston-based real estate developer, broke ground Jan. 10 on London House, a new luxury midrise project overlooking River Oaks. Located at 2323 San Felipe St., Houston,...
Pedaling along: Kingwood bicycle shop 29ers Bike Shop offers array of options for riders of all ages
29ers Bike Shop in Kingwood offers repair and restoration services for both older and newer bicycles. (Photos by Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) When Ross Lapham set out to purchase a bicycle for his family to get out of the house during the COVID-19 lockdown, he had no idea the venture would turn into a business.
Plus-size clothing retailer Torrid opens store in Baybrook Mall
Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall in November. (Courtesy Pexels) Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall, Space 1360, Friendswood, on Nov. 16, according to manager Sam L. The Curv store focuses on a variety of clothing, including sleepwear, loungewear, lingerie and activewear. The retailer also has a Torrid location in Webster at 1531 W. Bay Area Blvd. alongside others in the Houston area. 281-203-5792. www.torrid.com.
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
Southern Star Brewery announced it's backing out of the anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse.
Houston Eye Associates to host grand opening for new Spring location Feb. 8
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location at 1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston, to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, with an open house on Feb. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Magnolia ISD to begin work on priority bond projects
Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. The bond allocates money for projects such as additional schools, renovations and new buses.
Conroe ISD board to discuss rezoning, removal of a library book at Jan. 17 meeting
The Conroe ISD board of trustees will discuss the possible removal of the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as rezoning for elementary and intermediate schools in the Grand Oaks feeder at its first regular meeting of 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) At its first regular board...
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots
HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
