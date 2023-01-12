Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall in November. (Courtesy Pexels) Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall, Space 1360, Friendswood, on Nov. 16, according to manager Sam L. The Curv store focuses on a variety of clothing, including sleepwear, loungewear, lingerie and activewear. The retailer also has a Torrid location in Webster at 1531 W. Bay Area Blvd. alongside others in the Houston area. 281-203-5792. www.torrid.com.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO